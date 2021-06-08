Thursday, June 10th 2021 Show Links
Tom Walsh is first Billy Dodds’ signing at Inverness, returning to sign a two-year deal

By Paul Chalk
June 8, 2021, 4:38 pm Updated: June 8, 2021, 4:41 pm
Tom Walsh has rejoined Caley Thistle on a two-year contract.
Tom Walsh has made a return to Caley Thistle, becoming the first signing for head coach Billy Dodds.

The 24-year-old winger played for Inverness for two years from 2018 before spending last season with fellow Championship club Ayr United.

It will be a busy summer for Dodds as he gets to grips with shaping a squad for the Championship challenge and Walsh fits the bill in terms of attacking intent.

Walsh, who moved north three years ago from Dumbarton, scored 13 times in 68 appearances for the Caley Jags under John Robertson, who is now the club’s sporting director.

Creativity excites new head coach Billy Dodds

Dodds told ICT Media: “Tom has real quality, as well as being a fans’ favourite here at ICT.

“He brings creativity, fantastic deliveries into the box and I am really looking forward to working with him.”

