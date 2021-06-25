Kyle Gourlay has set his sights on challenging for the number one spot after signing a two-year deal with League One side Cove Rangers.

Goalkeeper Gourlay spent the last two seasons at Premiership side Hamilton Accies and played 10 times in the 2020-21 campaign.

He started his career with hometown club Dundee, where he previously worked with Cove manager Paul Hartley, before joining Accies in 2019.

The current number one at the Balmoral Stadium is Stuart McKenzie, who has not missed a competitive game since Cove joined the SPFL.

Gourlay is looking forward to being part of an ambitious club and trying to earn the starting spot between the posts.

He said: “Getting this over the line was one of the main priorities, when I knew this was an option.

🧤 We are delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper, Kyle Gourlay, who joins on a 2 year contract. 𝘞𝘦𝘭𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦, @kyle_gourlay9! 👉 https://t.co/00vb6YqgLx pic.twitter.com/qz6LXxtH9W — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) June 24, 2021

“The ambition of the club, the talent of the players coming in and that they’ve already got, the facilities of the club are brilliant. I’m looking forward to meeting all the boys.

“Every goalkeeper likes a challenge and fighting for the number one spot is the priority as a goalkeeper. Everyone wants to play and be a part of this brilliant club.”

Gourlay played against Hibernian and Celtic among others during last season, in which Accies finished bottom of the pile and were relegated to the Championship.

He added: “It was difficult and I’m still young, so it was a good learning curve. It was good being part of the club and unfortunately we didn’t get over the line with what we set out to do.

“Every game is different and every club’s goals and ambitions are different. Hamilton is a great club and I was just gutted we didn’t get over the line, as the club had been in the Premier League for a number of years.”

The 22-year-old played alongside current Cove defender Daniel Higgins at Dundee, as well as recent addition Robbie Leitch at Queen of the South. He becomes their fifth summer signing after Leitch, Morgyn Neill, Ross Draper and Iain Vigurs.

Gourlay has had loan spells at Clyde and Airdrieonians, as well as spending the full season on loan at Elgin City in 2018-19.

He said: “Playing a full season up at Elgin at that age was what I was needing at that age. The most important thing in football is playing games.”

With Gourlay’s arrival, backup goalkeeper Balint Demus has joined Highland League side Formartine United on loan.