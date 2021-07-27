Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021
Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers complete double signing of Shay Logan and Jevan Anderson

By Jamie Durent
July 27, 2021, 12:00 pm
Cove Rangers new signings Shay Logan and Jevan Anderson
Cove Rangers new signings Shay Logan and Jevan Anderson

Cove Rangers have completed the double signing of defenders Shay Logan and Jevan Anderson.

Logan, who was let go by Aberdeen in the summer, has signed a three-year deal at the Balmoral Stadium while Anderson has joined on a one-year contract, with the option of another year.

Anderson is the son of former Dons captain Russell and was most recently with English League One side Burton Albion. He had been training with his former club Formartine United after returning north.

Logan spent seven-and-a-half years at Pittodrie, being signed by Derek McInnes in January 2014 and going on to make 294 appearances for the club.

The pair take Cove’s summer signings up to seven, after Robbie Leitch, Kyle Gourlay, Morgyn Neill, Ross Draper and Iain Vigurs.

Shay Logan, who has joined Cove Rangers.

Logan spent the latter half of last season on loan at Hearts, winning promotion to the Premiership during his brief stay at Tynecastle.

Centre-back Anderson signed for Burton in 2019 after a trial period. He made his debut in an EFL Trophy game the same year.

The 21-year-old has also had loan spells at Hereford and Kettering prior to his departure this summer.

Cove start the new League One season at home to Falkirk on Saturday.

