Cove Rangers: Kyle Gourlay looking to nail down number one spot

Kyle Gourlay hopes he can nail down the number one spot at Cove Rangers – but knows there will be a challenge from Stuart McKenzie.

Gourlay, a summer arrival after leaving Hamilton Accies, was given the nod in goal by Cove manager Paul Hartley for the 1-1 draw with Falkirk last weekend.

Prior to that, McKenzie had started every league game since Cove were promoted to the SPFL in 2019.

The two split time in pre-season, playing two League Cup games each, with Gourlay impressing in the defeat against Hearts.

The former Dundee and Hamilton stopper is the man in possession of the jersey just now is aware of the challenge that will come from McKenzie to take the spot back.

Gourlay said: “I need to put the performances in on the pitch and make sure I keep that spot

“Nothing has really been said (about who is number one). It’s the gaffer’s decision to put whoever in and whoever goes in does well can keep their place.

“That’s what football comes down to, healthy competition. I like the competition because it makes you better and it makes you train hard.

“I know how good Stuart is and how many games he’s played. I know what he’s done for the club, more importantly, and he’s a top goalkeeper. It will be a challenge to stay in the team and it’s one I thrive on.”

Gourlay and McKenzie have also recently started working under a new goalkeeping coach, with the arrival of Derek Soutar to replace Alan Combe, who had taken up a new role at Dundee.

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Soutar came in prior to the Premier Sports Cup game against Peterhead last month.

“He’s got a lot of experience under his belt and has played at the top level in Scotland,” added Gourlay. “You just need to listen to him and take on board what he has to say.”

Cove face Queen’s Park on Saturday at Firhill, as the Aberdeen side take another opponent who will have aspirations of challenging at the top end of League One.

For the visitors, it will be a case of delivering improvements on the Falkirk performance and giving more time for the new signings to bed in.

Gourlay added: “I think they’ll be a strong side. We need to focus on ourselves because we’ve got a job to do.

“Last Saturday was the first game of the season and we only train twice a week, so it will take time. But there’s a lot of experience in that team so it will gel and we’ll kick on as the weeks go on.”