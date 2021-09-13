Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021
Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley unhappy with Blair Yule red card in Montrose draw

By Jamie Durent
September 13, 2021, 6:00 am
Referee Matthew MacDermid sends off Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule.
Referee Matthew MacDermid sends off Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley was left scratching his head at the decision to send off Blair Yule in their 1-1 draw with Montrose.

Yule was given a second yellow card for a challenge with defender Sean Dillon, which appeared soft with both players going for the ball.

It left Cove to fight out the final 15 minutes of an intriguing contest with 10 men and will also see the midfielder serve a one-game ban.

Hartley said: “It was very soft. Blair Yule is not a nasty player; he tries to go for the ball. It was a terrible sending off.

“We’re now missing a good player, possibly for a couple of games. You can’t appeal yellow cards so we just have to go again.”

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.

The 1-1 draw left the Cove manager frustrated, given their play in the first half and the chances they created.

He was also unhappy with the penalty his side gave away, with Fraser Fyvie bringing down Montrose substitute Blair Lyons. Graham Webster scored from the spot to cancel out Rory McAllister’s opener.

Hartley added: “I was a wee bit frustrated. I thought we played some really good stuff in the first half and were a real threat.

“We got a good goal then gave away a stupid penalty, it’s silly. We had the sending off but our reorganisation with 10 men was good and they didn’t really cut us open at all.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a bit. In the first half we had some really good play and created chances but it’s a stupid challenge. There’s no need for it.”

Cove are now fifth in League One after Saturday’s point, with Montrose maintaining hold of second place.

