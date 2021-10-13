Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Cove Rangers

Ola Adeyemo pleased hard work has paid off after Cove Rangers debut

By Jamie Durent
October 13, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 13, 2021, 8:57 am
Cove Rangers forward Ola Adeyemo.
Ola Adeyemo believes the hard work has paid off as he made his first appearance on a football pitch in more than a year.

Adeyemo had been sidelined with an Achilles injury prior to joining Cove Rangers last month and had been doing extra sessions with manager Paul Hartley to get up to speed.

After four games sat on the bench, Adeyemo was given the final half an hour in the 4-1 win over Albion Rovers on Saturday, setting up Jamie Masson’s goal and impressing in his cameo on the right flank.

It was a big moment for Adeyemo personally after coming back from injury and putting in the hard yards to get back to action.

He said: “It was my first football in over a year so it felt good to be back out on the pitch. For me personally, it was a big moment.

Jamie Masson got the third for Cove Rangers.
Jamie Masson got the third for Cove Rangers from Ola Adeyemo’s cross.

“Not a lot of people know I had a bad injury and it was tough for me to get back. I had to do a lot of work to get back to the level I’m at and I’m just pleased to get on the pitch.

“I’d been sitting on the bench for the last four games just watching and observing. To finally come on and contribute feels good.”

“I have done a lot of finishing and sharpness stuff which is exactly what I need – extra sessions to get me up to speed.

“It’s definitely helped me. Without that I would have been a couple of steps back. The players are unbelievably sharp and it’s a good level, so I needed all of those sessions.”

Adeyemo joined Cove last month having been out of the game since leaving League of Ireland side Wexford in 2020. He had previous stints in Scotland with Dundee United and East Fife.

He was given a short-term deal and challenged by Hartley to prove he deserved a longer contract at the Balmoral Stadium.

The 26-year-old was pleased with his impact off the bench against Rovers, which earned Cove a place in the last eight of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Adeyemo added: “I’m happy because when I came on it was 0-0 and we ended up winning 4-1. We scored a few goals and the football in the second half was much better.

“It’s about getting minutes, enjoying football and contributing to the team.

“The mood around the place is good right now. It’s a good place to be.”

 

