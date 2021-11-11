Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross putting Peterhead friendships aside ahead of weekend derby clash

By Jamie Durent
November 11, 2021, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross

Friendships will become rivalries for 90 minutes on Saturday when Cove Rangers take on Peterhead at the Balmoral Stadium.

Players from both sides know each other away from the game and have represented the two clubs.

Scott Ross, Ryan Strachan, Rory McAllister and Leighton McIntosh have played for Cove and Peterhead and will be in the home dressing room come the weekend.

On the other side are brothers Jason and Jordon Brown, who have both played for Cove in different spells.

For Ross, who moved to Cove from the Blue Toon in 2017, it is easy to put the pleasantries to one side.

“There’s a few boys at Cove who have played for Peterhead and Jordon has gone the other way,” he said. “There’s a lot of friendships there and a lot of people who know people at the other club.

Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross.
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross in action against Montrose

“It’s easy to put it to one side. In the run-up to the game you’re friends but as soon as the whistle goes, you’ve got a job to do and you do it to the best of your ability. After the game, you speak to them again.”

Peterhead boss Jim McInally, who Ross played under for six years at Balmoor, recently celebrated 10 years in charge of the League One club and is by far the longest-serving manager in Scottish football.

“It’s a good thing to have for Jim – he’s a top manager,” added Ross. “He’s done really well for the club and it just shows what they think of him.

“For players and managers to do 10 years at a club is remarkable, given how cut-throat football can be.”

That kind of longevity is something Ross, 30, aspires towards, with the aim of seeing out his career at Cove.

“I will enjoy football as long as I can,” he said. “It’s something I hope to achieve and only I can control that. If I keep performing well, I don’t see why I can’t keep playing here until I retire.”

Just two points separates the top four in League One, after Cove’s draw at Montrose last weekend.

The division has garnered a reputation for being the most competitive in Scotland, given such little ground exists between the majority of teams in the division.

Cove Rangers drew with Montrose last weekend
Cove Rangers drew with Montrose last weekend

“I think this is what it’s going to be like right the way through,” added Ross. “The league is extremely strong and you can see that from results. Anyone can beat anyone.

“It’s an exciting league. We need to pick up points away from home, as well as at home. To get a point at Montrose is a good result.

“We could maybe be a few points better off, there’s just a couple of things that haven’t gone our way. But to be a point off top at this stage of the season is not bad.”

 