Cove Rangers: Jevan Anderson hopes injury woes are at an end

Jevan Anderson hopes his injury woes are over and he is able to get an extended run in the Cove Rangers side.

An ankle injury has disrupted Anderson’s season. The former Formartine and Burton Albion defender went off injured against Clyde on August 28 and had to wait nearly three months before his next game, as he was pitched in against Airdrieonians last weekend.

Anderson was part of an accomplished defensive display at the Excelsior Stadium as Cove saw off their title rivals 2-0.

He hopes his injury woes are now behind him as he targets an extended run in the first-team.

“It was a grade two tear in the ligaments in my ankle,” said Anderson. “Thankfully it wasn’t broken. It was just about building up strength in the ligaments again.

“I had gone to jump for a header and my foot had gone inwards. It wasn’t ideal, but it’s part and parcel of the game.

“It was three months since I started and that was my first competitive 90 minutes in nearly a year. It’s been a case of training twice a week and doing as much as I can in the gym, but nothing is the same as playing a game.

“Match-fitness only comes with playing and hopefully I’m able to get a run in the team now. My legs didn’t feel too bad after the Airdrie game, but I was just delighted to get through the 90 minutes, as it’s so long since I’d done that.”

Cove have moved to a back three for the last two games, a switch which should benefit Anderson in the long-run.

Manager Paul Hartley made the decision to play three centre-backs against Peterhead and stuck with it against the Diamonds, albeit bringing in Anderson for the injured Scott Ross.

“I played the left of a back three and have played left-back before,” he said. “It makes it a bit easier when you play a back three, as you get pulled out into wider areas and need to be able to defend one-v-one.

“Morgyn (Neill), Ryan (Strachan) and Scott Ross were the ones to play in the three first and we looked a lot more solid. I was just having to be patient and take my opportunity when it comes.”

Cove face Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup third round this weekend, with hopes of causing an upset against the side bottom of the Championship.

Following that, on Tuesday night, is the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final against Rangers B at the Balmoral Stadium.

Anderson was part of the Formartine side who played Queens in the same competition three years ago, going down 4-1 at Palmerston.

“It was Lyndon Dykes and Stephen Dobbie playing up front that day,” added Anderson. “I got a bit of a run around.

“But it was a very good experience and the first time I’d come up against that level of quality. It gave me the taste for it. We always fancied ourselves (against SPFL clubs), home or away.

“It’s a big week for the club and, if we get two positive results, it could be even better. Hopefully if we’re able to do ourselves justice, put in two good performances, we can come out on the right side of two results.”