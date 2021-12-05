Cove Rangers seize vital League One chance amid horrendous conditions against Dumbarton

Cove Rangers knew they had an opportunity on Saturday afternoon. Through the wind and rain, they managed to take it.

With Airdrieonians out of action and Queen’s Park and Falkirk facing each other, there was a chance for Cove to stretch their lead at the League One summit to five points.

Sure enough that eventuality came to pass, as second-half goals from Fraser Fyvie and Iain Vigurs put to bed a scrappy game against Dumbarton in horrendous conditions.

In the first half the biggest question appeared to be whether the game would be able to finish, such was driving wind and swirling rain. It was a day simply to make sure you got over the line and Cove managed to do so.

“In the first half it equalled the teams out,” said defender Shay Logan. “Everyone is freezing. Even the ref is freezing and he’s making decisions some decisions he probably wouldn’t make if it was a nice day.

“You’ve just got to fight through it because it’s the same for both. We came in at half-time, regrouped and got some dry kit on. We knew we’d have some chances in the second half and there’s a reason why we’re top.

“We knew it was going to be one of those days for us, with Airdrie not playing and Queen’s Park and Falkirk playing each other. We’re going to be tough to beat at home and to win leagues, you need to be good at home.

“The aim is to win all our home games and go to places like Queen’s Park, Falkirk and take points off them. That should put you up there at the end of the season.”

In the first period there was little between the two sides, with Mitch Megginson seeing a penalty appeal turned down and Eoghan Stokes having a volley comfortably saved by Stuart McKenzie.

Morgyn Neill was unable to turn in a Fyvie corner before the break and McKenzie did well to deny Stokes on two occasions after the interval.

It took until the 69th minute for Cove to go ahead, with Fyvie getting his third goal in four days with a well-placed finish across the box.

The clincher came with five minutes remaining from Logan’s pin-point cross, which picked out Vigurs on the run and he finished first-time beyond Sam Ramsbottom.

“I always said to the lads that as a right-back or right wing-back, I want the ball out of my feet and I’m going to put it in the box,” added Logan. “I’m not looking for anybody, I’m just going to put it in a good area so get in good positions.

“It’s good when people do get on the end. That second goal just eased the game for us as anything can happen when it’s 1-0, like a bad decision or lack of concentration.

“To get the two, I felt the game was over then a we could relax.

“As a defender it’s always good to get clean sheets. The aim is to score more goals than the opposition but if we keep clean sheets we know we’ve got a really good chance of winning.”

The focus now shifts to Tuesday night for Cove, as they take on Queen of the South in their Scottish Cup replay.

“We should have beaten them here really,” added Logan. “They’re in the league above so it’s going to be a tough game.

“Tuesday night down there is not really what you want but it’s an opportunity to play a good team in the next round.

“They’ll be fancying themselves as well being at home.”