Cove Rangers open five-point gap at League One summit after 2-0 win over Dumbarton

By Jamie Durent
December 4, 2021, 4:52 pm
Fraser Fyvie scored the only goal for Cove Rangers
Fraser Fyvie opened the scoring for Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers stretched their advantage at the top of League One to five points after a scrappy 2-0 win over Dumbarton.

Fraser Fyvie followed up his midweek double with the opening goal of the game and Iain Vigurs added a late second to earn Cove a precious three points in horrendous conditions at the Balmoral Stadium.

With nearest-challengers Airdrieonians out of action, it allowed Paul Hartley’s men to open up a slight gap at the summit.

Cove made three changes from the midweek win over Rangers B, with Kyle Gourlay, Jamie Masson and Harry Milne replaced by Stuart McKenzie, Rory McAllister and Ryan Strachan.

The first half was short on clear chances, as conditions proved problematic for both sides.

The home side had a penalty appeal turned down after Stuart Carswell brought down Mitch Megginson, while at the other end a volley from Eoghan Stokes from the edge of the box was comfortably saved by McKenzie.

Defender Morgyn Neill got something on a corner from Fyvie but was unable to smuggle it in, while Connor Scully had a goal-bound shot blocked after latching on to Shay Logan’s cross.

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully

Dumbarton started the second half brighter and Stokes had two chances to open the scoring.

The first came after Vigurs was caught in possession and the ball broke to the Sons forward, with McKenzie tipping his shot on to the frame of the goal.

His second opportunity came after he worked some space for himself on the left side of the penalty area and McKenzie was able to turn it over.

They were ultimately made to pay on 69 minutes as Fyvie picked out the bottom corner from across the penalty area.

It could have been even better for Cove six minutes later after substitute Leighton McIntosh was set away down the left. He cut inside and shaped to shoot but lashed the ball wide.

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson

Logan put another on a plate for leading-scorer McAllister but he blazed high over the top from the penalty spot.

However the next delivery from former Aberdeen man Logan did not go unrewarded, as Vigurs swept in assuredly past Sam Ramsbottom.

Cove now turn their attention to the Scottish Cup with their third-round replay against Queen of the South on Tuesday night.

