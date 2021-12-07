Cove Rangers take pride in defensive record, says Morgyn Neill

Morgyn Neill insists Cove Rangers take great pride in their improved defensive record, after another League One shutout.

Cove beat Dumbarton 2-0 at the weekend, which was their fourth clean sheet in a row in the league and saw them stretch their lead at the top to five points.

Neill has been a virtual ever-present for the Aberdeen outfit this season, having only missed the 5-2 win over East Fife in August.

He has been a key part of the switch to a back three in recent weeks, which has allowed Cove to get two of Ryan Strachan, Scott Ross or Jevan Anderson on the park alongside him.

The personnel has changed during that run but the stability at the back has remained for Paul Hartley’s side.

Neill said: “We take pride in that. It’s been a bit stop-start with the defence changing a lot but you can see the formation suits not just a few people, but the whole team.

“There’s a balance and we have got a great squad. You’ve seen over the last few weeks that we’ve not had the same team all the time and it doesn’t dent the team.

“Whoever comes in from the bench can play. Everybody is good enough.”

Cove head to Dumfries today for their replay against Queen of the South, having drawn 2-2 at the Balmoral Stadium on November 30. On that day they twice came from behind in dubious circumstances and a late goal from Rory McAllister earned them a second crack at the Doonhamers.

The prize for the winners is a trip to Easter Road to face Hibernian in the fourth round next month, with Neill confident they can get the job done.

He added: “We should have put them to bed up here. On another day – their goalie makes a couple of worldie saves and we should have won about 6-2 in my opinion.

“It’ll be tough but we’ve got what it takes to get it done. It’s been about resting up, looking after ourselves and going down there to get the win.”

Cove will still be without Robbie Leitch for the game, who has a foot injury, while Anderson is a doubt with a hamstring problem.

Anderson came off in the first game against Queens 10 days ago and sat out the wins against Rangers B and Dumbarton.