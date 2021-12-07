Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lochaber smelter boss claims global restructure has ‘foundations for a successful recovery’

By Erikka Askeland
December 7, 2021, 6:00 am
File photo dated 08/04/16 of Sanjeev Gupta, the head of the Liberty Group. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he had a "constructive" meeting on Friday evening with officials from Community, the GMB and Unite over the situation at Liberty Steel. Issue date: Friday March 12, 2021. PA Photo. Liberty's future is the subject of speculation after specialist bank Greensill Capital went into administration. Greensill Capital was the main lender to Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance, which includes Liberty Steel, which owns steel plants across the UK. See PA story INDUSTRY Steel. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Sanjeev Gupta, chairman of the troubled GFG Alliance group, has claimed it has made “great progress” repairing damage in the wake the collapse of its lender Greensill Capital.

Mr Gupta, whose family owns the sprawling international group of companies, said it has completed the first phase of a debt restructuring in Australia and “injected fresh capital” into its UK steel business.

In a statement, GFG insisted its international businesses were achieving “excellent performance which is bolstering cashflow and boosting the group’s refinancing efforts”.

The group launched a restructuring committee in May after the Serious Fraud Office announced it was investigating “suspected fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering” in relation to GFG and Greensill.

Fort William smelter, owned by GFG Alliance 

GFG, which also includes steel businesses in the UK and a stake in a major tidal array in the Pentland Firth, bought the UK’s last aluminium smelter at Lochaber and adjacent hydroelectric plants in 2016 in a controversial deal that was underwritten by a £586 million Scottish government guarantee to buy energy from the hydro plants.

GFG’s Liberty Steel owns the Dalzell and Clydebridge steel plants in Lanarkshire

Under the latest stage of the restructuring, the firm hailed the re-opening of a steel rod mill South Carolina but that its aluminium plant in Witham, Essex will close with the loss of 64 jobs. It sold two further sites in Coventry and Kidderminster to automotive supplier Evtec Aluminium for £10million.

The announcement follows a damning report into the governance of the group published last month by the House of Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) committee.

The report titled “Liberty Steel and the Future of the UK Steel Industry” commended business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s refusal to grant Liberty Steel a £170m bail out and cast doubt on whether Mr Gupta was a “fit and proper person” to receive government support, unless he restructured the group “into a more acceptable corporate structure and publishes consolidated accounts that are adequately audited”.

Sanjeev Gupta and Nicola Sturgeon celebrate GFG Alliance investing in Scottish industry in 2018.

Mr Gupta said: “In just ten months since Greensill collapsed we’ve made great progress.

“We completed the first phase of debt restructuring in Australia and injected fresh capital into our UK steel business.

“We have better integrated our downstream assets with our major production hubs and
strengthened industrial relations through the formation of the European Works Council.

“The RTC (restructuring and transformation committee) has helped tighten our focus on governance, adding expertise and accountability to our decision-making, and enabling us to attract the best talent into all levels of our business.

“The strides we’ve taken have enabled our core businesses to capitalise on strong markets and deliver record production volumes and profitability.

“This has put us in a strong position to achieve the next phase of our transformation and we are already seeing strong interest in Europe, the UK and the US.

“We are on track to deliver a refinanced, refocussed business able to deliver our ‘greensteel’ vision and build value for all our stakeholders.”

