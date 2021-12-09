Cove Rangers players getting big-game rewards for dedication, says captain Mitch Megginson

Mitch Megginson insists earning big games is the reward for the dedication Cove Rangers players have shown.

In the past 10 days Cove have earned a place in the semi-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy and the fourth round of the Scottish Cup against Hibernian.

Megginson scored twice in the impressive 3-0 win at Queen of the South on Tuesday, which gives Cove a trip to Easter Road in January.

The trip to Dumfries meant sacrifices for the players, needing to take time off work to travel down and not getting back to the north-east until the early hours.

But having the carrot of a game against Premiership opponents was handy for Cove as they continue to make strides in both league and knockout competitions.

Megginson said: “We knew that was there. You can’t look ahead of yourselves but that was the incentive to do well. We’ve got to play Queens again in the semi-final of a cup and you want to make them fear us.

“We’re in it to get as far as we can in the competitions. We’re a team that’s used to winning – we don’t want to lose any game, whether it’s in the league or cup.

“That’s bred into the players. We dig in deep, we’ve got many games to fit in but you get the rewards, with the chance to get to a final and a game at Easter Road.

“It’s difficult for boys, coming down and taking half-days at work. We were back up late and then straight to work, so it takes it out of us but we’re dedicated to the cause. It’s part of being a part-time footballer.”

Megginson’s brace came late on at Palmerston, after Fraser Fyvie’s spectacular goal had put them 1-0 up in the first-half.

After coming close to ousting the Championship side 10 days previous, Cove ensured they did not give Queens the same opportunities this time.

Megginson added: “We knew what we were up against and set up well. We were pretty dominant in the first half here and in the second half, with balls coming into the box, (Kyle) Gourlay came in and did well.

“It’s important that every player that comes in puts in a high standard and that’s been the case. We didn’t give them a minute and we knew the opportunity was there to progress to the next round and we took it.”