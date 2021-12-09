Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers players getting big-game rewards for dedication, says captain Mitch Megginson

By Jamie Durent
December 9, 2021, 6:00 am
Mitch Megginson celebrates putting Cove Rangers 2-0 up against Peterhead
Mitch Megginson insists earning big games is the reward for the dedication Cove Rangers players have shown.

In the past 10 days Cove have earned a place in the semi-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy and the fourth round of the Scottish Cup against Hibernian.

Megginson scored twice in the impressive 3-0 win at Queen of the South on Tuesday, which gives Cove a trip to Easter Road in January.

The trip to Dumfries meant sacrifices for the players, needing to take time off work to travel down and not getting back to the north-east until the early hours.

But having the carrot of a game against Premiership opponents was handy for Cove as they continue to make strides in both league and knockout competitions.

Megginson said: “We knew that was there. You can’t look ahead of yourselves but that was the incentive to do well. We’ve got to play Queens again in the semi-final of a cup and you want to make them fear us.

“We’re in it to get as far as we can in the competitions. We’re a team that’s used to winning – we don’t want to lose any game, whether it’s in the league or cup.

“That’s bred into the players. We dig in deep, we’ve got many games to fit in but you get the rewards, with the chance to get to a final and a game at Easter Road.

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson, the League One player of the month for November
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson, the League One player of the month for November

“It’s difficult for boys, coming down and taking half-days at work. We were back up late and then straight to work, so it takes it out of us but we’re dedicated to the cause. It’s part of being a part-time footballer.”

Megginson’s brace came late on at Palmerston, after Fraser Fyvie’s spectacular goal had put them 1-0 up in the first-half.

After coming close to ousting the Championship side 10 days previous, Cove ensured they did not give Queens the same opportunities this time.

Megginson added: “We knew what we were up against and set up well. We were pretty dominant in the first half here and in the second half, with balls coming into the box, (Kyle) Gourlay came in and did well.

“It’s important that every player that comes in puts in a high standard and that’s been the case. We didn’t give them a minute and we knew the opportunity was there to progress to the next round and we took it.”

