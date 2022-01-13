Blair Yule completes Cove Rangers double with player of the month award

Blair Yule has completed a Cove Rangers awards double by winning the League One player of the month for December.

Yule follows boss Paul Hartley, who won the manager of the month gong after leading Cove to four wins from their four league games.

Last month saw Yule score his first league goal for Cove since they joined the SPFL, bagging in the 4-2 win over East Fife. He also chipped in with assists against Falkirk and Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup.

It maintains the stranglehold Cove have had over the monthly awards this season. The last three player of the month honours have gone to Cove players – Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister prior to Yule – and Hartley has won the last two manager of the month prizes.

Cove are seven points clear at the top of League One, ahead of Montrose visiting the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.