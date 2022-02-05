Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hails experienced core of players

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley has paid tribute to his experienced core of players for making his job easier.

One of Hartley’s big targets last summer was to bring in more experience to the squad, after a youthful one came up short in their bid for promotion last season.

Prior to the start of this season he recruited Iain Vigurs and Shay Logan, from Ross County and Aberdeen respectively.

They also added former Dons defender Mark Reynolds last month, following his release from Dundee United.

Hartley believes they will be vital to Cove’s chances of success in the coming months.

He said: “Bringing in two captains from Premiership clubs last year, they will help me.

“I’m talking about the ones that have played at the top level for a number of years. Vigurs has been terrific for the last few months and Mark has settled in nicely. He’s a great talker and organiser.

“This is a period where you need the experienced lads to calm things down, don’t get ahead of yourself.

“They manage the pitch, they manage the dressing room. That’s what their job is. It makes my life a little bit easier.”

Cove have beaten Airdrieonians in both league encounters so far this season, winning 1-0 at the Balmoral Stadium and 3-0 away from home.

The Diamonds are currently the closest challengers to the Aberdeen side in the League One table, sitting seven points adrift of the leaders.

Hartley added: “These games are always good. It was the same when we played Montrose – it’s first-v-second.

“Airdrie are on a terrific run, a bit like ourselves. We know it’s going to be a tough game – they play good football and Ian (Murray) has got them playing a good style.

“We’ve had a couple of good results against them but they were hard-fought. We scored a last-minute winner up here and we played really well down there, getting two goals in the last 20 minutes.

“We’re going into the last 13 games, it’s the business end of the season. The season has flown by for me and we’re not playing catch-up with our games, which is the pleasing thing.

“This is the important period. You have to keep working hard and keep your eye on the ball. You’ll soon get caught out if you’re not at it.”

Shay Logan (hamstring) will be out for today’s game but Ryan Strachan should be back available after nursing a calf problem.