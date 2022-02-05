Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hails experienced core of players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hails experienced core of players

By Jamie Durent
February 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley has paid tribute to his experienced core of players for making his job easier.

One of Hartley’s big targets last summer was to bring in more experience to the squad, after a youthful one came up short in their bid for promotion last season.

Prior to the start of this season he recruited Iain Vigurs and Shay Logan, from Ross County and Aberdeen respectively.

They also added former Dons defender Mark Reynolds last month, following his release from Dundee United.

Hartley believes they will be vital to Cove’s chances of success in the coming months.

He said: “Bringing in two captains from Premiership clubs last year, they will help me.

Cove Rangers new signing Mark Reynolds
Cove Rangers new signing Mark Reynolds

“I’m talking about the ones that have played at the top level for a number of years. Vigurs has been terrific for the last few months and Mark has settled in nicely. He’s a great talker and organiser.

“This is a period where you need the experienced lads to calm things down, don’t get ahead of yourself.

“They manage the pitch, they manage the dressing room. That’s what their job is. It makes my life a little bit easier.”

Cove have beaten Airdrieonians in both league encounters so far this season, winning 1-0 at the Balmoral Stadium and 3-0 away from home.

The Diamonds are currently the closest challengers to the Aberdeen side in the League One table, sitting seven points adrift of the leaders.

Hartley added: “These games are always good. It was the same when we played Montrose – it’s first-v-second.

“Airdrie are on a terrific run, a bit like ourselves. We know it’s going to be a tough game – they play good football and Ian (Murray) has got them playing a good style.

Cove Rangers beat Airdrieonians at home earlier this season
Cove Rangers beat Airdrieonians at home earlier this season

“We’ve had a couple of good results against them but they were hard-fought. We scored a last-minute winner up here and we played really well down there, getting two goals in the last 20 minutes.

“We’re going into the last 13 games, it’s the business end of the season. The season has flown by for me and we’re not playing catch-up with our games, which is the pleasing thing.

“This is the important period. You have to keep working hard and keep your eye on the ball. You’ll soon get caught out if you’re not at it.”

Shay Logan (hamstring) will be out for today’s game but Ryan Strachan should be back available after nursing a calf problem.

