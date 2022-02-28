Jamie Durent: Cove Rangers set for another night in cup spotlight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers took plenty of plaudits for their Scottish Cup performance against Hibernian last month. But ultimately, it was in defeat.

They face another full-time opponent tomorrow night in Queen of the South and given the stakes – a place in the Challenge Cup final – they would swap praise for progress.

The two sides will meet for the third time this season, despite being in different divisions.

Cove got the better of Queens in a Scottish Cup replay, winning 3-0 at Palmerston after a 2-2 draw in the north-east.

But in both games, the League One leaders were comfortably the better outfit. Queens had little to complain about, being fortunate to get a replay in the first place after two dubious goals at the Balmoral Stadium.

Cove are formidable opponents on home soil. They have been ever since Paul Hartley took charge nearly three years ago.

Their clean sheet record is enviable and they have not lost a league game at the Balmoral since the end of last season. A Queens side struggling at the bottom of the Championship, having just removed their last manager, probably will not feel too optimistic about heading north tomorrow night.

The Challenge Cup has traditionally been seen as the lesser of the cup competitions, one that might be an inconvenience to clubs who would prefer to focus on league matters.

But given when you get to the latter stages of it, as Cove and Queen of the South are now, thoughts of lifting the trophy will inevitably come to mind.

The timing of a potential final could also be of great significance. It is due to take place on the weekend of April 2/3, leaving clubs with a handful of games left to play in the league before the end of the season.

Pick up a piece of silverware at that stage and it can give you a late boost towards your goals. For Cove, it could be the push towards the League One title, for Queens important momentum to help them survive in the second-tier.

Winning is part of life at Cove. Players brought into the club are quickly made aware of that. They have a core of players who won Highland League titles with the club but also players like Shay Logan, Mark Reynolds and Iain Vigurs, who have arrived at Cove in the last 12 months with trophies on their CV.

Facing a Queens side in the midst of a relegation battle will hold no fears for them. The Doonhamers have the advantage of being the full-time side but Cove have shown this season they are more than capable of bridging the fitness gap that comes from being part-time.

The game is live on BBC ALBA and the winners will advance to face either Kilmarnock or Raith Rovers in April. The three teams outwith Cove are Championship sides, exactly the level Paul Hartley’s men hope to be at next season.

Those within the club, their supporters and the football-going public in Aberdeen are aware of what is going at Cove. They see the football on display, the progress on and off the park.

But what the Hibs game did was bring that to a wider audience. Fans across Scotland sat up and took notice of what was being delivered at Cove.

Getting to its first final since joining the SPFL in 2019 would be another notch on the belt.

