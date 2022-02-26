Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley paying no heed to upcoming semi-final yet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley insists he is not looking ahead to the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final before facing Alloa.

After the visit to Recreation Park tomorrow, Cove face Queen of the South at the Balmoral Stadium with the chance of reaching a first cup final in the SPFL.

However Hartley’s sole focus is on Alloa, as Cove look to maintain or extend their five-point lead at the top of League One.

He also reckons despite his side and Airdrieonians breaking away from the rest of the pack, it cannot be classed as a two-horse race for promotion.

Hartley said: “I’ve not even spoken about Tuesday’s game. The focus is Saturday, one game at a time.

“I’ve definitely not picked a team for Tuesday – I’ve had to pick one for Saturday first. That’s the most important thing and we’ll see where we are after Saturday.

“The main thing is getting a team on the pitch on Saturday. After the game we’ll assess it; hopefully we’re injury-free and we’ll move on to Tuesday’s game.

“We’ll try get as many points as we can between now and April 30. There’s ten games left, this is the last game of the quarter and our points tally has been really good. The key for us is working hard as a unit and believing in what we’re doing.

“This is the time you should enjoy football, when you’re at the top end. There is pressure on it but you’ve just got to keep winning.

“I wouldn’t rule Montrose out, because they’re a good team. Airdrie have been on a terrific like ourselves but if people see it as a two-horse race, I disagree. Things can still happen between now and the end of the season.”

Cove take on an Alloa side under new management, following the appointment of Brian Rice as Barry Ferguson’s replacement.

Hartley has a lot of time for Rice, who was in charge of Hamilton Accies until the start of this season and has had an extensive coaching career at Morton, Airdrieonians, Falkirk, Hibernian, Caley Thistle and St Mirren.

It is a club Hartley knows well, having taken his first steps in management with the Wasps in 2011 and guiding them from League Two to the Championship.

He added: “I know Chipper really well and he’s someone I’ve got a lot of time for. He’ll go in and have an impact, with the style of football he wants to play.

“I dropped him a text on Monday to say well done and he’s somebody I really respect. I spent time with him quite a bit over the last few years and I think he’ll have an impact, just hopefully not on Saturday.

“He’s a very good coach and a really good person. He likes to go and watch games – every time I’m at a game, Chipper is at a game. We like to go out and watch football.

“He’s been out of work for a while but stays close to the area and knows how well-run the club is. He’s working with a good chairman at Alloa, which I can vouch for, and he’ll go in there and be hands-on.”