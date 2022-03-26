Cove Rangers snatch late point against League One title rivals Airdrieonians with sensational Fraser Fyvie strike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A spectacular late equaliser from Fraser Fyvie earned Cove Rangers a 1-1 draw against League One title rivals Airdrieonians.

Gabby McGill’s goal after 60 seconds looked like it had won it for the Diamonds, only for Fyvie to deliver a moment of magic near the end to keep the gap at the top to five pointswith five remaining.

It looked to be Cove’s first defeat since October but instead keeps a decent bit of breathing space to their nearest challengers. The Aberdeen side on the road for the next two weekends against Queen’s Park and Falkirk.

Cove made one change from the 2-1 win over Montrose last weekend, with Harry Milne returning from suspension in place of Rory McAllister.

The pulsating atmosphere at the Excelsior Stadium needed little encouragement. But it only took a minute to get them off their seats.

Adam Frizzell crafted space for himself inside the penalty area and Stuart McKenzie was unable to hold on to his shot. McGill was in the right place at the right time, bundling the ball home from inside the six-yard box.

Calum Gallagher, who was Cove’s tormentor at the end of last season, nearly doubled the lead shortly after, with McKenzie kicking his shot away. Cove were stunned.

For so long they had held off all challengers. They were being dragged kicking and screaming out of their comfort zone.

Connor Scully had a snap-shot from the edge of the box, which took the faintest of touches off Mitch Megginson on its way through to Max Currie. Shay Logan flashed a shot narrowly over the top. After a staggering start, there were signs Cove were starting to find their feet.

McGill ought to have punished the visitors further though, when he headed Craig Watson’s cross straight at McKenzie, and Callum Smith should have hit the target from eight yards, rather than scooping over the top.

It was Currie called into action next. In their best move of the match, Cove got Milne close to the penalty area and after he swapped passes with Scully, forced the Airdrieonians goalkeeper to beat away his goal-bound effort.

The call for Paul Hartley was when to change. They needed greater penalty-box presence and with McAllister waiting in the wings, he appeared to be the obvious answer.

Megginson and Fyvie continued to plug away for little reward, with Milne becoming their most effective forward player. Scully drove over from a blocked free-kick as the Diamonds continued to handle whatever Cove produced.

Airdrieonians were in a position where they could hold what they had. They had looked confident and comfortable within their setup, reflective of the 15-game unbeaten run they had been on.

It was Cove who had to force the game, needing to find the foothold which the home side had not afforded them.

McAllister’s introduction just after the hour gave them a target to hit through the middle but the chances were not coming. Bar a couple of dangerous crosses into the box, Cove were not threatening the Airdrieonians goal.

Just when it appeared all hope had disappeared, a half-cleared cross fell to Fyvie 25 yards from goal and he delivered a sensational volley over Currie to snatch a point at the death.

It sparked wild celebrations in the Cove dugout and among the players, acutely aware of how significant this point could be in the push for the championship.

AIRDRIEONIANS (4-4-2) – Currie 6; Watson 6, McCabe 6, Fordyce 7, Paterson 6, G McGill 7 (S McGill 75), Frizzell 6, Agnew 6, Easton 6 (Kerr 90), Gallagher 7 (Afolabi 85), Smith 6. Subs not used – Cantley, Ritchie, Allan, McDonald, Walker, Devenny.

COVE RANGERS (3-5-2) – McKenzie 6; Ross 6, Neill 6, Reynolds 5, Logan 6, Yule 6 (McIntosh 85), Vigurs 5, Scully 6 (McAllister 61), Milne 7 (Masson 85), Megginson 6 (Adeyemo 90), Fyvie 7. Subs not used – Gourlay, Strachan, Leitch, Fotheringham.

Referee – Gavin Duncan 6.

Attendance – 1,650.

Man of the match – Gabby McGill.