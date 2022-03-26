Cove Rangers snatch late point against League One title rivals Airdrieonians with sensational Fraser Fyvie strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers snatch late point against League One title rivals Airdrieonians with sensational Fraser Fyvie strike

By Jamie Durent
March 26, 2022, 5:05 pm
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie
A spectacular late equaliser from Fraser Fyvie earned Cove Rangers a 1-1 draw against League One title rivals Airdrieonians.

Gabby McGill’s goal after 60 seconds looked like it had won it for the Diamonds, only for Fyvie to deliver a moment of magic near the end to keep the gap at the top to five pointswith five remaining.

It looked to be Cove’s first defeat since October but instead keeps a decent bit of breathing space to their nearest challengers. The Aberdeen side on the road for the next two weekends against Queen’s Park and Falkirk.

Cove made one change from the 2-1 win over Montrose last weekend, with Harry Milne returning from suspension in place of Rory McAllister.

The pulsating atmosphere at the Excelsior Stadium needed little encouragement. But it only took a minute to get them off their seats.

Adam Frizzell crafted space for himself inside the penalty area and Stuart McKenzie was unable to hold on to his shot. McGill was in the right place at the right time, bundling the ball home from inside the six-yard box.

Calum Gallagher, who was Cove’s tormentor at the end of last season, nearly doubled the lead shortly after, with McKenzie kicking his shot away. Cove were stunned.

For so long they had held off all challengers. They were being dragged kicking and screaming out of their comfort zone.

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully.
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully

Connor Scully had a snap-shot from the edge of the box, which took the faintest of touches off Mitch Megginson on its way through to Max Currie. Shay Logan flashed a shot narrowly over the top. After a staggering start, there were signs Cove were starting to find their feet.

McGill ought to have punished the visitors further though, when he headed Craig Watson’s cross straight at McKenzie, and Callum Smith should have hit the target from eight yards, rather than scooping over the top.

It was Currie called into action next. In their best move of the match, Cove got Milne close to the penalty area and after he swapped passes with Scully, forced the Airdrieonians goalkeeper to beat away his goal-bound effort.

The call for Paul Hartley was when to change. They needed greater penalty-box presence and with McAllister waiting in the wings, he appeared to be the obvious answer.

Megginson and Fyvie continued to plug away for little reward, with Milne becoming their most effective forward player. Scully drove over from a blocked free-kick as the Diamonds continued to handle whatever Cove produced.

Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne.
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne

Airdrieonians were in a position where they could hold what they had. They had looked confident and comfortable within their setup, reflective of the 15-game unbeaten run they had been on.

It was Cove who had to force the game, needing to find the foothold which the home side had not afforded them.

McAllister’s introduction just after the hour gave them a target to hit through the middle but the chances were not coming. Bar a couple of dangerous crosses into the box, Cove were not threatening the Airdrieonians goal.

Just when it appeared all hope had disappeared, a half-cleared cross fell to Fyvie 25 yards from goal and he delivered a sensational volley over Currie to snatch a point at the death.

It sparked wild celebrations in the Cove dugout and among the players, acutely aware of how significant this point could be in the push for the championship.

AIRDRIEONIANS (4-4-2) – Currie 6; Watson 6, McCabe 6, Fordyce 7, Paterson 6, G McGill 7 (S McGill 75), Frizzell 6, Agnew 6, Easton 6 (Kerr 90), Gallagher 7 (Afolabi 85), Smith 6. Subs not used – Cantley, Ritchie, Allan, McDonald, Walker, Devenny.

COVE RANGERS (3-5-2) – McKenzie 6; Ross 6, Neill 6, Reynolds 5, Logan 6, Yule 6 (McIntosh 85), Vigurs 5, Scully 6 (McAllister 61), Milne 7 (Masson 85), Megginson 6 (Adeyemo 90), Fyvie 7. Subs not used – Gourlay, Strachan, Leitch, Fotheringham.

Referee – Gavin Duncan 6.

Attendance – 1,650.

Man of the match – Gabby McGill.

