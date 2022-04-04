League One title pressure bringing best out of Cove Rangers, says Leighton McIntosh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

League One title pressure bringing best out of Cove Rangers, says Leighton McIntosh

By Jamie Durent
April 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 4, 2022, 11:58 am
Cove Rangers goalscorer Leighton McIntosh
Cove Rangers goalscorer Leighton McIntosh.

Leighton McIntosh feels the pressure on Cove Rangers at the top of League One is helping bring the best out of them.

McIntosh was the hero for Cove on Sunday afternoon, coming off the bench in the second half to grab a late equaliser for the Aberdeen side in a 1-1 draw with Queen’s Park at Firhill.

It was the second week in a row Cove had scored a stoppage-time leveller after Fraser Fyvie’s spectacular strike against Airdrieonians the week previous.

The Diamonds have kept the pressure on Cove with their unbeaten run and had cut the gap at the top to two points prior to yesterday’s game.

But McIntosh’s header means it goes back up to three and the point could prove crucial come the end of the season.

“I just tried to focus on getting there first and directing it,” said McIntosh. “It sat up nicely for me to go and attack it.

Cove’s Leighton McIntosh scores a late header against Queen’s Park.
Leighton McIntosh wheels away, followed by his Cove Rangers team-mates
Leighton McIntosh wheels away, followed by his Cove Rangers team-mates

“We’re such a strong squad and have got a lot of avenues to score. Whether it’s something from the edge of the box, headers or more technical goals, we’ve got good quality to produce that when it counts.

“Every point is crucial now. There’s pressure from that second place but sometimes that squeezes the best out of you. Luckily we’ve managed to get another result.

“It’s four games to go and every game is massive now. We just need to dig in and win games, no matter how.

“The pitch, everyone could see, was horrendous. We didn’t know how it was going to pan out. But championship-winning teams come across these challenges and we’ve managed to get a point.”

It has been a frustrating period for McIntosh, as he has not been a regular in the side, but he was pleased he could contribute.

“I’ve been in and out of the team, but you just have to keep going and stay positive,” he said.

“I’m pleased to get another goal and hopefully I can chip in with a few more before the end of the season and see where it takes us.”

