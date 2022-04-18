‘We knew how tough it would be’ – Fraser Fyvie on Cove Rangers title ambitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘We knew how tough it would be’ – Fraser Fyvie on Cove Rangers title ambitions

By Jamie Durent
April 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Fraser Fyvie wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring
Cove Rangers match-winner Fraser Fyvie insists they were always aware of how tough it was going to be to win League One.

Cove are five points clear at the top with two games to go and for a spell on Saturday afternoon, were champions before Airdrieonians grabbed a late winner.

Fyvie scored twice in the second half against Alloa Athletic on Saturday and Harry Milne headed in a third before the end to extend Cove’s unbeaten run to 24 league games.

“We always wanted to go for it but we knew it was going to be tough,” said Fyvie.

“Queen’s Park are full-time, Falkirk are full-time. Airdrie are full-time. You’re up against it but so far we’ve managed to be good each week.

“Our home record has been good, which we want to keep on top of, but it’s important we just look to the next game.

“I’ll probably get the plaudits for the two goals but if you look at some of the performances at the back – I thought Scott Ross was immense, as was Morgyn (Neill) and Mark Reynolds was superb.

“The back three kept us nice and solid and although they had half-chances in the first half, they showed bravery to take the ball out and play from the back. The football we play, it starts from there and I thought they were great.

“It was a good day, especially in the second half. The first half was a bit iffy but the second half was a really strong performance.”

Cove Rangers pair Fraser Fyvie and Mitch Megginson
Cove Rangers pair Fraser Fyvie and Mitch Megginson. Picture by Paul Glendell

Fyvie was singled out for praise by Alloa manager Brian Rice after the game, who said the Cove midfielder was a Premiership player playing in League One.

“It’s always nice when another manager gives you a compliment,” added Fyvie. “I’ll let other people make that decision but I’m enjoying my football playing under the manager and with the boys I play with.

“I’d like to play higher but if we do the business next week we will be. We’ll be up in the Championship. Airdrie showed a bit of resilience on Saturday and are pushing us all the way to the wire. We’ve got to do the business next week like we did today.”

