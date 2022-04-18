‘We knew how tough it would be’ – Fraser Fyvie on Cove Rangers title ambitions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers match-winner Fraser Fyvie insists they were always aware of how tough it was going to be to win League One.

Cove are five points clear at the top with two games to go and for a spell on Saturday afternoon, were champions before Airdrieonians grabbed a late winner.

Fyvie scored twice in the second half against Alloa Athletic on Saturday and Harry Milne headed in a third before the end to extend Cove’s unbeaten run to 24 league games.

“We always wanted to go for it but we knew it was going to be tough,” said Fyvie.

“Queen’s Park are full-time, Falkirk are full-time. Airdrie are full-time. You’re up against it but so far we’ve managed to be good each week.

“Our home record has been good, which we want to keep on top of, but it’s important we just look to the next game.

“I’ll probably get the plaudits for the two goals but if you look at some of the performances at the back – I thought Scott Ross was immense, as was Morgyn (Neill) and Mark Reynolds was superb.

“The back three kept us nice and solid and although they had half-chances in the first half, they showed bravery to take the ball out and play from the back. The football we play, it starts from there and I thought they were great.

“It was a good day, especially in the second half. The first half was a bit iffy but the second half was a really strong performance.”

Fyvie was singled out for praise by Alloa manager Brian Rice after the game, who said the Cove midfielder was a Premiership player playing in League One.

“It’s always nice when another manager gives you a compliment,” added Fyvie. “I’ll let other people make that decision but I’m enjoying my football playing under the manager and with the boys I play with.

“I’d like to play higher but if we do the business next week we will be. We’ll be up in the Championship. Airdrie showed a bit of resilience on Saturday and are pushing us all the way to the wire. We’ve got to do the business next week like we did today.”