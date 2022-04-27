Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill glad to prove he can cut it with a title-contending side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill glad to prove he can cut it with a title-contending side

By Jamie Durent
April 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 27, 2022, 11:52 am
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill
Morgyn Neill believes he has proved he can cut it at a successful club after winning the League One title with Cove Rangers.

Neill left Dumbarton, who Cove beat to seal promotion last Saturday, to join the ambitious Aberdeen side.

The centre-back had been used to fighting relegation battles through his career and admits some may have raised eyebrows when they saw someone of his playing style joining Cove.

Bringing a more physical and rugged approach to the defence, Neill has also shown a real development into how Cove want to play with their build-up from the back.

He was also named club player of the year at their awards ceremony, which took place after the Dumbarton game.

“I always believed I could be playing higher than I was,” said Neill. “That’s no disrespect to Dumbarton. They’ve got good people and my goal kept them in the league last season.

“I had a lot of options to be fair but you need to be mad to turn Cove down. That’s just the ambition of the club.

Leighton McIntosh is congratulated by Cove Rangers team-mates Fraser Fyvie and Morgyn Neill
“The gaffer is from down my way and he made a trip down to see me. Once I met him the first thing I said was ‘make sure that deal’s done by the end of the day’ because I wanted to be part of it.”

‘When you play with better players it makes you a better player’

“A lot of people might say that because I know Gordon Young and he gave me my opportunity in football (that’s why I’m here). But it wasn’t that.

“I bring something different to the team. I’m a bit old school and maybe the gaffer doesn’t always like that, but I’ve settled in and I try play out from the back when I can.

“I’m no-nonsense as well. I know how to do my job and maybe shout at people when they’re not doing theirs!”

Neill has played the most minutes of any Cove player this season but will unfortunately miss out on the final game of the season against East Fife due to suspension.

But he feels he has made great strides in his debut season at the Balmoral Stadium and vindicated the club bringing him to the north-east.

“When I was younger, when you play with better players it makes you a better player,” added Neill. “You can be an average player and play with better players – you will become a better player.

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson lifts the League One trophy
“You need to believe in yourself and that’s probably the biggest thing I’ve had. There’s no doubt people will have doubted me when I signed – ‘why are they signing a guy who was second-bottom of the league?’

“But if you look at what my job is defensively, we were just behind Cove for the best goal-difference last year. We didn’t concede a lot but we didn’t score enough.

“I’ve said before the club is a part-time club but does things full-time. I don’t think the things Cove provide many clubs will do.”

