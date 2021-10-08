Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross Draper says Elgin City switch will help to progress recovery from knee injury

By Andy Skinner
October 8, 2021, 5:00 pm
Cove Rangers midfielder Ross Draper.
Ross Draper.

Ross Draper believes he will reap the long-term benefits of his loan switch to Elgin City.

Vastly-experienced midfielder Draper last week made the temporary move to Borough Briggs from League One side Cove Rangers, in a deal which runs until January.

The Englishman only made the move to Cove in the summer, but a knee injury has reduced him to just five outings for Paul Hartley’s men – the last of which came against Falkirk on on July 31.

Draper, formerly of Caley Thistle and Ross County, has undertaken injections to settle the pain, but he has found it difficult to progress his recovery on Cove’s artificial surface.

Cove Rangers midfielder Ross Draper.
Ross Draper.

The 32-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Aberdeen outfit, but he is confident making the short-term switch to Elgin, where he hopes to play a run of games on the Moray side’s grass pitch, will be beneficial in his overall recovery.

Draper said: “I have been down in Leeds getting an injection in my knee.

“I have struggled with the AstroTurf at Cove, but the injections will hopefully let it settle down and hopefully I can get some games on grass at Elgin.

“I am trying to focus on the short-term. I spoke to the manager at Cove and at first they weren’t keen on me going on loan, as I’m their player and they want to use me.

“I mentioned that I needed to try and go out until January and play as many games as possible. I need to do short-term before I look at long-term.

“I need to make sure my knee is right to give me a chance to prolong my career as long as possible.

“The AstroTurf is a concern, but I genuinely think if do these baby steps to start with and get going I will be fine. It’s just difficult to get going on the AstroTurf.”

Draper says he initially detected the issue towards the end of last season, when he played his part in keeping County in the Premiership under John Hughes.

Ross Draper in action for Ross County against St Mirren.
Ross Draper in action for Ross County against St Mirren.

He added: “I felt it towards the end of last year. I was playing limited football, I wasn’t really starting games and was being used as a substitute quite a lot, so I was able to manage it.

“In the close season I came off it completely and rested it. It flared up again in pre-season though, when I was playing most games for Cove.

“I had a scan and it showed a bit of bone bruising on my knee. Bone bruising can be aggravated and can be quite angry and sometimes it can be a killer to get rid of. This injection will slow it down.

“The chairman and the manager at Cove have been brilliant in terms of what’s best for me.”

Draper will miss Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy encounter against Inverness, who he won the Scottish Cup with in 2015.

Caley Thistle's Ross Draper, Carl Tremarco, David Raven and Gary Warren celebrate with the Scottish Cup
Ross Draper, left, celebrates winning the Scottish Cup in 2015 with Carl Tremarco, David Raven and Gary Warren.

The Wolverhampton-born player is hoping to move closer to a return to action with Gavin Price’s men in the coming weeks, adding: “I will miss this weekend’s game. I would love to play, but the injection means I can’t play for a week.

“I don’t want to put a timescale on it, but it should be the short-term rather than long-term.

“The doctor suggested I stay off it for a week and then after that I will take it day-by-day and start to build up again.

“It has been so long since I felt good, so I obviously need to take my time, but hopefully there is some light at the end of the tunnel if I can get back fit and playing properly.”

