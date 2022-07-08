Aberdeen loanee youngster Evan Towler can learn from Mark Reynolds, says Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen loanee youngster Evan Towler can learn from Mark Reynolds, says Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre

By Jamie Durent
July 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 8, 2022, 7:19 am
Aberdeen's Evan Towler has joined Cove Rangers on loan for the campaign
Aberdeen's Evan Towler has joined Cove Rangers on loan for the campaign.

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre hopes new signing Evan Towler can learn from ex-Dons defender Mark Reynolds this season.

Towler arrived at the newly-promoted Championship side earlier this week on loan from city neighbours Aberdeen and McIntyre has high hopes for the 17-year-old.

The defender spent last season on loan in League Two with Elgin City, playing 17 times for the Borough Briggs outfit.

He comes into a Cove side looking to fill the void left by the influential Harry Milne, who departed in the summer for Partick Thistle.

Towler can play at left-back or centre-back, much like former Aberdeen man Reynolds, who will be his team-mate at the Balmoral Stadium this season.

“Evan had mentioned how much he had learned from Andy Considine, being left-sided, and he’ll get the exact same from Mark,” said McIntyre.

“Mark is a brilliant professional and does things properly. We have got really good experience in the spine of our team and that will help Evan.

Mark Reynolds in action during Cove Rangers' friendly with Gala Fairydean
Mark Reynolds in action during Cove Rangers’ friendly with Gala Fairydean.

“You can see he’s got a bit about him where he’s assured and confident in his own ability without being arrogant.

“For a young lad of 17, he’s got a good physical stature.

“Aberdeen were fantastic with us and kept us in the loop. He was meant to join the week before, but he went to Spain after a couple of injuries in the Aberdeen squad. We just had to bide our time.

“He did very well in his first session this week and he’ll be involved in the game on Saturday.”

Progress in the transfer market for Cove has been slow, but that appears to be a problem faced by a number of managers in the lower-leagues.

Towler and striker Gerry McDonagh are the only additions McIntyre has been able to bring to Cove so far and the loan market may be utilised in the lead-up to the league fixtures beginning.

McIntyre has been delighted with the attitude shown by McDonagh since his arrival.

McDonagh has relocated from his Nottingham base and away from his family to join the Aberdeen side, putting in extra sessions during the week with fitness coach Tam Ritchie to get himself up to speed with his team-mates.

“He’s short of fitness as he didn’t play a lot, but nearly every day he’s been doing extra sessions and working hard to get his fitness levels up,” said McIntyre.

Jim McIntyre with new Cove Rangers signing Gerry McDonagh
Jim McIntyre with new Cove Rangers signing Gerry McDonagh.

“He’s got a great attitude and he’s desperate to do well.

“I’ve got to give Tam a mention as he’s been coming up from his base in Fife to take him for the extra sessions. He deserves great credit for that.

“Gerry’s clearance has come through now as well, so the big man is ready to go.”

