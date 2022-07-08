Aberdeen loanee youngster Evan Towler can learn from Mark Reynolds, says Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre hopes new signing Evan Towler can learn from ex-Dons defender Mark Reynolds this season.

Towler arrived at the newly-promoted Championship side earlier this week on loan from city neighbours Aberdeen and McIntyre has high hopes for the 17-year-old.

The defender spent last season on loan in League Two with Elgin City, playing 17 times for the Borough Briggs outfit.

He comes into a Cove side looking to fill the void left by the influential Harry Milne, who departed in the summer for Partick Thistle.

Towler can play at left-back or centre-back, much like former Aberdeen man Reynolds, who will be his team-mate at the Balmoral Stadium this season.

“Evan had mentioned how much he had learned from Andy Considine, being left-sided, and he’ll get the exact same from Mark,” said McIntyre.

“Mark is a brilliant professional and does things properly. We have got really good experience in the spine of our team and that will help Evan.

“You can see he’s got a bit about him where he’s assured and confident in his own ability without being arrogant.

“For a young lad of 17, he’s got a good physical stature.

“Aberdeen were fantastic with us and kept us in the loop. He was meant to join the week before, but he went to Spain after a couple of injuries in the Aberdeen squad. We just had to bide our time.

“He did very well in his first session this week and he’ll be involved in the game on Saturday.”

Progress in the transfer market for Cove has been slow, but that appears to be a problem faced by a number of managers in the lower-leagues.

Towler and striker Gerry McDonagh are the only additions McIntyre has been able to bring to Cove so far and the loan market may be utilised in the lead-up to the league fixtures beginning.

McIntyre has been delighted with the attitude shown by McDonagh since his arrival.

McDonagh has relocated from his Nottingham base and away from his family to join the Aberdeen side, putting in extra sessions during the week with fitness coach Tam Ritchie to get himself up to speed with his team-mates.

“He’s short of fitness as he didn’t play a lot, but nearly every day he’s been doing extra sessions and working hard to get his fitness levels up,” said McIntyre.

“He’s got a great attitude and he’s desperate to do well.

“I’ve got to give Tam a mention as he’s been coming up from his base in Fife to take him for the extra sessions. He deserves great credit for that.

“Gerry’s clearance has come through now as well, so the big man is ready to go.”