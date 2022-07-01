Cove Rangers: Gerry McDonagh keen to make impact in new environment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Cove Rangers signing Gerry McDonagh wants to kick-start his career in Aberdeen after becoming their first summer signing.

McDonagh has had a somewhat nomadic existence since leaving Nottingham Forest in 2018, having been on the books of Barnsley, Aldershot, Tamworth, Halifax Town and Kettering, and now wants to try put down roots in the north-east.

The 24-year-old became Jim McIntyre’s first addition at Cove when he penned a one-year deal at the club on Thursday. He had been let go by English National League side Halifax earlier in June.

McDonagh is looking to make an impression with the newly-promoted Championship side and showcase his true abilities.

“I’m delighted to be up here,” he said. “It’s a new challenge for me and I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ve never played outside of England – I thought I’d come up here, out of the way, and crack on to try make something happen for myself.

“I’ve never really had a good run of games consistently and that’s what I’m going to try do this year. I like challenges; you’ve always got challenge yourself in life and see what the outcome is.

“The club spoke to my agent and the ambition of the football club to go forward was quite convincing. It’s a good standard of training and I’ve enjoyed it so far.

“Hopefully I can bring goals and quality to Cove.”

McDonagh came through the ranks at Forest and had loan spells at Wrexham, Cambridge and Tranmere Rovers during his time at the City Ground.

✍️ We are delighted to confirm the signing of former Nottingham Forest, Barnsley, and Halifax Town striker Gerry McDonagh The 24-year-old Englishman has agreed a one year deal and joined the squad for training this week Welcome, @GerryMcDonagh64 🤝 — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) June 30, 2022

He came through the same youth setup as Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash and Scotland international Oli Burke, who confirmed his move to German side Werder Bremen on the same day as McDonagh got his future sorted.

McDonagh scored once in 13 appearances for Halifax last season and added a further two during a short loan spell with Kettering.

He hopes to complement current Cove strike pair Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister, who were lethal in getting the Aberdeen side up as champions last season.

Cove boss McIntyre was made aware of McDonagh’s availability by Martin Woods, who he worked with at Ross County. Woods and McDonagh were team-mates at Halifax last season.

“He’s a six-foot-three centre-forward who’s very powerful and good with his back to goal,” said McIntyre. “He’s got a good picture of linking the game up and he’s no slouch either.

“He showed a real willingness to come here which was important, because it’s been difficult to get boys up from the central belt.

“The fact he’s willing to commit and come up here says a lot about his character.”