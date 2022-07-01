Cove Rangers: Gerry McDonagh keen to make impact in new environment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Gerry McDonagh keen to make impact in new environment

By Jamie Durent
July 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 11:50 am
New Cove Rangers signing Gerry McDonagh
New Cove Rangers signing Gerry McDonagh.

New Cove Rangers signing Gerry McDonagh wants to kick-start his career in Aberdeen after becoming their first summer signing.

McDonagh has had a somewhat nomadic existence since leaving Nottingham Forest in 2018, having been on the books of Barnsley, Aldershot, Tamworth, Halifax Town and Kettering, and now wants to try put down roots in the north-east.

The 24-year-old became Jim McIntyre’s first addition at Cove when he penned a one-year deal at the club on Thursday. He had been let go by English National League side Halifax earlier in June.

McDonagh is looking to make an impression with the newly-promoted Championship side and showcase his true abilities.

“I’m delighted to be up here,” he said. “It’s a new challenge for me and I’m looking forward to it.

Gerry McDonagh joined Cove Rangers after leaving Halifax
Gerry McDonagh joined Cove Rangers after leaving Halifax.

“I’ve never played outside of England – I thought I’d come up here, out of the way, and crack on to try make something happen for myself.

“I’ve never really had a good run of games consistently and that’s what I’m going to try do this year. I like challenges; you’ve always got challenge yourself in life and see what the outcome is.

“The club spoke to my agent and the ambition of the football club to go forward was quite convincing. It’s a good standard of training and I’ve enjoyed it so far.

“Hopefully I can bring goals and quality to Cove.”

McDonagh came through the ranks at Forest and had loan spells at Wrexham, Cambridge and Tranmere Rovers during his time at the City Ground.

He came through the same youth setup as Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash and Scotland international Oli Burke, who confirmed his move to German side Werder Bremen on the same day as McDonagh got his future sorted.

McDonagh scored once in 13 appearances for Halifax last season and added a further two during a short loan spell with Kettering.

He hopes to complement current Cove strike pair Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister, who were lethal in getting the Aberdeen side up as champions last season.

Cove boss McIntyre was made aware of McDonagh’s availability by Martin Woods, who he worked with at Ross County. Woods and McDonagh were team-mates at Halifax last season.

“He’s a six-foot-three centre-forward who’s very powerful and good with his back to goal,” said McIntyre. “He’s got a good picture of linking the game up and he’s no slouch either.

“He showed a real willingness to come here which was important, because it’s been difficult to get boys up from the central belt.

“The fact he’s willing to commit and come up here says a lot about his character.”

