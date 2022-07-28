Striker Rory McAllister joins Montrose from Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rory McAllister has completed a move from Cove Rangers to Montrose, signing a two-year contract.

The 35-year-old was transfer-listed by the Aberdeen outfit on Sunday and has now switched to Links Park for what is believed to be a five-figure sum.

One of McAllister’s former clubs, Brechin City, had also shown an interest in signing him but the striker has opted for their Angus rivals.

McAllister joined Cove from Peterhead in January 2020 and helped them win League Two that season.

In the following campaign the Balmoral Stadium side finished third in League One before winning the title last term with McAllister scoring 19 goals.

However, having been restricted to only three substitute appearances in Cove’s Premier Sports Cup campaign he has now moved on.