Cove Rangers FC

Striker Rory McAllister joins Montrose from Cove Rangers

By Callum Law
July 28, 2022, 11:10 am Updated: July 28, 2022, 11:44 am
Cove Rangers striker Rory McAllister in action against Queen of the South
Rory McAllister has joined Montrose from Cove Rangers

Rory McAllister has completed a move from Cove Rangers to Montrose, signing a two-year contract.

The 35-year-old was transfer-listed by the Aberdeen outfit on Sunday and has now switched to Links Park for what is believed to be a five-figure sum.

One of McAllister’s former clubs, Brechin City, had also shown an interest in signing him but the striker has opted for their Angus rivals.

McAllister joined Cove from Peterhead in January 2020 and helped them win League Two that season.

In the following campaign the Balmoral Stadium side finished third in League One before winning the title last term with McAllister scoring 19 goals.

However, having been restricted to only three substitute appearances in Cove’s Premier Sports Cup campaign he has now moved on.

