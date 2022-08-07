Jim McIntyre says Cove Rangers were punished for first half profligacy in defeat at Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Jim McIntyre says Cove Rangers were punished for first half profligacy in defeat at Morton

By Reporter
August 7, 2022, 8:29 am
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre.
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre.

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre bemoaned his side’s lack of cutting edge as a 1-0 loss to Morton condemned the Granite City side to their first league defeat since October 2021.

Cove dominated proceedings in the first half at Cappielow and Iain Vigurs came agonisingly close to opening the scoring when he glanced a close-range header against the post.

McIntyre’s side were unable to keep up their levels in the second 45, however, and the hosts began to gain a foothold on the game.

The winning goal came with 13 minutes remaining on the clock, Jai Quitongo latching on to a short clearing header by Shay Logan and thrashing the ball home from the edge of the box.

“I thought we were the better side first half and created some really good opportunities, the second half definitely belonged to Morton,” McIntyre said.

“They stepped it up and put a lot of balls forward quickly into our box, we had to handle their long throws, too. Generally I thought we were doing ok with it, but we make a mistake.

“You have to credit their striker; he’s punished us in very good fashion – it’s a great finish.

“We had these opportunities first half and don’t take them, it has come back to bite us.”

Short-handed Cove get ‘dragged into a battle’ – and lose it

Cove named just five of their quota of nine substitutes at Cappielow, highlighting the lack of depth within the squad.

The part-timers got off to a winning start to life in the Championship by defeating Raith Rovers 2-0 at the Balmoral Stadium on opening weekend, but they struggled to deal with Morton’s power in the second 45.

McIntyre insists he has to bolster his thin squad to help their quest to challenge at the business end of the table, but feels the experience within the ranks means they have no excuses for a disappointing afternoon.

“It’s no secret that we need to add three or four more players,” McIntyre added.

“We do have half a dozen players who have played in the Championship, they certainly know what this level is about and higher.

“We can’t use it as an excuse, we just made a mistake and it got punished today – when Morton made mistakes, we didn’t punish them.

“In terms of how we played, in the first half I was very please, the second half I felt we got dragged into too much of a battle – we didn’t pass it as well as we can.”

First league defeat since October

The last time Cove suffered a league defeat was when they were beaten 4-2 against East Fife in one of their three losses on the way to clinching the League One title in emphatic style last term.

There were few setbacks in clinching three promotions in four seasons and, despite the disappointment of losing late on in Greenock, McIntyre is expecting his team to bounce back.

Next up is a trip to Inverness, to face Billy Dodds’ side, who have drawn their opening two league fixtures.

Even after two games, the Championship appears to be the most difficult to call in a number of years, and bouncing back will be vital for Cove.

“We’ve got to lick our wounds, this is a game that at worst, for me, we should have walked away with a point,” said the Cove boss.

“If you get a point away from home then you take that every day of the week, especially when your quality hasn’t been quite there.”

Morton (4-2-3-1) – Schwake 6; Pignatiello 6, Strapp 5 (Hynes 72) 3 , O’Connor 5, Baird 6; Kabia 6 (Lithgow 81), Blues 6; Muirhead 6, Quitongo 7, Gillespie 6; Lyon 5 (King 61) 4

Subs not used – Green, McGrattan, Garrity, Easdale, McGregor

Cove Rangers (4-1-4-1) – Gourlay 5; Logan 6, Towler 5, Scully 5, Ross 5; Meggison 5; Masson 5, McIntosh 5 (Longstaff 66) 3, Vigurs 5 (McDonagh 74) 3, Fyvie 5; Reynolds 5

Subs not used – McKenzie, Neill, Thomas

Referee – Peter Stuart 5

Attendance – 1,506

Man of the Match – Jai Quitongo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]