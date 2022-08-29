Still work to do for Cove Rangers, says midfielder Iain Vigurs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Still work to do for Cove Rangers, says midfielder Iain Vigurs

By Jamie Durent
August 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 29, 2022, 7:14 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs takes aim
Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs takes aim.

Iain Vigurs feels Cove Rangers are making progress in the Championship but still have some work to do.

Cove lost their fourth game in a row on Saturday against Queen’s Park but were much better than they were seven days previous against Ayr United.

Vigurs, who set up Cove’s only goal against the Spiders for Leighton McIntosh, could see some encouraging signs.

But with a penalty call going against them and a defensive error for Simon Murray’s second goal, there are still things to be improved.

“It was night and day,” said Vigurs. “The result is still the same but there were positives to take. To a man, we were better.

“That was definitely the worst we’ve been in my time here. That wasn’t Cove. We were far more like the Cove I know but we still need to iron out those silly mistakes that are costing us.

Cove Rangers substitute Leighton McIntosh pulls a goal back
Cove Rangers substitute Leighton McIntosh pulls a goal back

“You get those sometimes (the penalty), sometimes they go with you and sometimes they’re against you. It went against us and we’ve just got to react.

“It was a sloppy second goal but we got a reaction straight away, with a great goal from Leighton who I thought was brilliant when he came on. He lead the line fantastically.

“Hopefully if we keep going we’ll get the results we need.”

Cove are still second-bottom in the Championship, propped up only by Arbroath at the foot of the table.

Vigurs was part of a midfield three on Saturday and was given more freedom to get forward, alongside Fraser Fyvie, as the shift in system appeared to suit Cove better.

“I just wish I had the legs to get a shot off once in a while!” said Vigurs. “When you get into those little pockets, it’s good. I’m enjoying it but I’d enjoy it a lot more with some wins.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

CR0029393 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup 2020 quarter-final. Buckie Thistle (G/w) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick 10/07/2021
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart hopes family connection can help in preparation for Linfield tie
16 March 2022. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the SPFL Trust Trophy Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Josh Peters celebrates his Goial
SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Buckie Thistle paired with Linfield
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre pleased with reaction despite defeat to Queen's Park
Simon Murray puts Queen's Park ahead from the spot against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Simon Murray at the double as Queen's Park edge past Cove Rangers 2-1
0
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Photo by Dave Cowe
Jim McIntyre and Cove Rangers learning to deal with adversity during struggle for form
0
Cove Rangers striker Mitchel Megginson. Photos by Dave Cowe
'It's not going to be a case of winning every game and coast the…
0
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor ScullyConnor Scully
Connor Scully reckons bad habits are costing Cove Rangers after three straight defeats
Cove Rangers' Mark Reynolds goes off injured during the game against Ayr United. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers need to get up to speed in the Championship, says Mark Reynolds
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
'That performance will always take you to the bottom of the league' - Cove…
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United

More from Press and Journal

Household energy costs in Shetland are twice that of the mainland. Picture: Shutterstock.
Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April
0
Pub owner Colin Cameron is optimistic people will still keep coming through the doors.
Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide
0
William Akio made his Ross County debut against East Fife in July. This is his only appearance to date in County colours due to his knee injury.
Ross County striker William Akio returns to face the might of Celtic in Premier…
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season
0
The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0