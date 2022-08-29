Still work to do for Cove Rangers, says midfielder Iain Vigurs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Iain Vigurs feels Cove Rangers are making progress in the Championship but still have some work to do.

Cove lost their fourth game in a row on Saturday against Queen’s Park but were much better than they were seven days previous against Ayr United.

Vigurs, who set up Cove’s only goal against the Spiders for Leighton McIntosh, could see some encouraging signs.

But with a penalty call going against them and a defensive error for Simon Murray’s second goal, there are still things to be improved.

“It was night and day,” said Vigurs. “The result is still the same but there were positives to take. To a man, we were better.

“That was definitely the worst we’ve been in my time here. That wasn’t Cove. We were far more like the Cove I know but we still need to iron out those silly mistakes that are costing us.

“You get those sometimes (the penalty), sometimes they go with you and sometimes they’re against you. It went against us and we’ve just got to react.

“It was a sloppy second goal but we got a reaction straight away, with a great goal from Leighton who I thought was brilliant when he came on. He lead the line fantastically.

“Hopefully if we keep going we’ll get the results we need.”

Cove are still second-bottom in the Championship, propped up only by Arbroath at the foot of the table.

Vigurs was part of a midfield three on Saturday and was given more freedom to get forward, alongside Fraser Fyvie, as the shift in system appeared to suit Cove better.

“I just wish I had the legs to get a shot off once in a while!” said Vigurs. “When you get into those little pockets, it’s good. I’m enjoying it but I’d enjoy it a lot more with some wins.”