Inchkeil Vintage Rally to raise money in memory of 15-year-old girl from Forres

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The annual Inchkeil Vintage Rally will be fundraising for the memory of a 15-year-old girl from Forres.

The rally, held by the Laigh O’Moray Vintage Association, has been running for 21 years.

Each year it supports a variety of local charities.

This year, they will be raising money for the memory of Caitlin Dustan, who passed away in May. She is one of the around 600 people in the UK who die each year due to sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.

The rally will be donating to the health and social care charity Quarriers who gave Caitlin valuable support from the epilepsy outreach team.

Quarriers epilepsy community outreach supports 115 adults and children across Moray along with their families and carers.

Chairman of the Laigh O’Moray Vintage Association, Garry Scott, said: “One of our stalwart committee members is Henry Davidson who happens to be a grandfather to the late Caitlin Dustan.

“Due to the passing of young Caitlin, it was unanimously agreed by the committee that this year’s money would go to epilepsy through the services that are offered locally by Quarriers.

“Most years we have managed to donate to local charities and over the years a considerable sum has been distributed.”

What happens at the rally?

The Inchkeil Vintage Rally will be held at Inchkeil, Roseisle, near Elgin, on September 18.

The day promises a feast of vintage vehicles including motorbikes, cars, steam engines, tractors and even buses on show.

Further attractions include stalls, demonstrations, a pipe band, a bar and a bouncy castle lorry.

For more information about the event, visit Laigh o’ Moray Vintage Assocation’s Facebook page.