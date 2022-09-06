Inchkeil Vintage Rally to raise money in memory of 15-year-old girl from Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Inchkeil Vintage Rally to raise money in memory of 15-year-old girl from Forres

By Cameron Roy
September 6, 2022, 8:47 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 8:48 pm
The money is being raised for Caitlin. Supplied by Quarriers.
The money is being raised for Caitlin. Supplied by Quarriers.

The annual Inchkeil Vintage Rally will be fundraising for the memory of a 15-year-old girl from Forres.

The rally, held by the Laigh O’Moray Vintage Association, has been running for 21 years.

Each year it supports a variety of local charities.

This year, they will be raising money for the memory of Caitlin Dustan, who passed away in May. She is one of the around 600 people in the UK who die each year due to sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.

The rally will be donating to the health and social care charity Quarriers who gave Caitlin valuable support from the epilepsy outreach team.

Quarriers epilepsy community outreach supports 115 adults and children across Moray along with their families and carers.

Inchkeil Vintage Rally. Supplied by Quarriers.

Chairman of the Laigh O’Moray Vintage Association, Garry Scott, said: “One of our stalwart committee members is Henry Davidson who happens to be a grandfather to the late Caitlin Dustan.

“Due to the passing of young Caitlin, it was unanimously agreed by the committee that this year’s money would go to epilepsy through the services that are offered locally by Quarriers.

“Most years we have managed to donate to local charities and over the years a considerable sum has been distributed.”

What happens at the rally?

The Inchkeil Vintage Rally will be held at Inchkeil, Roseisle, near Elgin, on September 18.

The day promises a feast of vintage vehicles including motorbikes, cars, steam engines, tractors and even buses on show.

Further attractions include stalls, demonstrations, a pipe band, a bar and a bouncy castle lorry.

For more information about the event, visit Laigh o’ Moray Vintage Assocation’s Facebook page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

capercaillie
Concerns raised over the extinction of the capercaillie in Scotland
0
SSEN overhead electricity line
New 120-mile powerline stretching from Peterhead to Beauly to be built to cope with…
0
Stonehaven town centre has been flooded.
Stonehaven town centre deluged as flood and thunderstorm alerts issued for Aberdeenshire and Moray
0
Cllr Robertson, Cllr Harris, Cllr van der Horn and husband, Cllr Cowe at Moray Pride.
First Moray Pride event celebrates 'equality, diversity and respect for all'
0
The incident happened on August 28. Picture by Jasperimage.
Woman, 84, dies in hospital after alleged attack in Forres house
One of the representatives from Caorunn talks to festivalgoers who are sampling the gin. Picture supplied by Lindsay Robertson Photography.
More than 700 festivalgoers welcome Distilled food and drink event back to Elgin
0
dr gray's hospital pipe
Work to restore full capacity at Dr Gray’s Hospital continues following 'significant' pipe leak
0
Moray Coast Medical Practice in Lossiemouth. Photo: Jasperimage
Burghead and Hopeman doctor surgery closures could make four-hour public transport roundtrips for appointments…
0
Councils across the north and north-east consistently failing to investigate reports of mould and damp in social homes.
Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Pot Noodle vampire and a Cliff Richard stalker

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Seafood Association CEO Jimmy Buchan, holding the fish, with some of the other processors who are backing the bid for a green freeport in the north-east.
Seafood processors get behind North East Scotland Green Freeport bid
0
City planners have recommended the Chester Hotel's planning application is refused.
Tourism awards shortlist reveals Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hospitality stars for 2022
0
Post Thumbnail
Four people in hospital following dog attack in Aberdeen
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13329367dl) Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Livingston at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Livingston, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 27 Aug 2022
Aberdeen striker spotted cheering on Real Madrid in Champions League tie at Celtic
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Craig Chalmers award Picture shows; Craig Chalmers. N/A. Supplied by NFU Mutual Date; Unknown
23-year-old Thurso distiller wins national food and drink award
0
Max Johnston in action for Queen of the South. Picture by Jeff Holmes, Shutterstock.
Cove Rangers sign Motherwell defender Max Johnston