Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre eyes striker reinforcements after Kyle McClelland signing

Jim McIntyre reckons Cove Rangers are getting a “hungry” player in Kyle McClelland – and he would like to bring in one more player.

Cove added their seventh signing of the McIntyre era this week, with Hibernian defender McClelland joining on loan for the season.

McClelland joined the Hibees from Rangers in the summer and previously had a loan spell with Falkirk in League One.

“He’s good on the ball and not afraid to get tight to defenders,” said McIntyre. “It’s a fairly similar profile to the guys we’ve signed already, in that he’s hungry to play games and learn.

“We’ve got experienced players at the club who can help him do that.

“We would still like another striker as we’re still short there, especially with Gerry (McDonagh) being out at the moment.

“But if you ask any manager they’d probably want to take in another striker. We’re no different.”

As a result of McClelland’s signing, Cove are willing to let centre-back Morgyn Neill go out on loan.

“Morgyn is used to playing and he came to see me fairly quickly, to say at his age he needs to be playing games,” said McIntyre.

“We said that when we got the right person in then we’d agree to let him go on loan. It’s only fair to let him do that.”

A familiar face will be in the Partick Thistle line-up today, with former Cove full-back Harry Milne likely to start for the Jags.

Milne was instrumental in helping Cove to the League One title last season and earned a move into full-time football for the first time.

But striker Brian Graham is also familiar to McIntyre, having played a key role in helping Ross County win the League Cup in 2016.

“Brian is probably one of the best goalscorers in the Championship and I know him very well,” added the Cove boss.

“They’re a very strong team, with pace in the wide areas and good experience. They took Harry from us last summer and he’s settled in really well at that level.

“Ross Docherty is a very good player and they’ve taken Cole McKinnon from Rangers, who’s a very tidy footballer. Scott Tiffoney is one of the most dangerous wingers in the league.

“It’ll be a tough game for ourselves but to test yourself against the top sides is the reason you want to get promoted.”

Gerry McDonagh will rejoin training with the rest of the squad next week as he continues his recovery from a broken wrist while Blair Yule (ankle) has stepped up his comeback by returning to training.