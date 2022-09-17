Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre eyes striker reinforcements after Kyle McClelland signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre eyes striker reinforcements after Kyle McClelland signing

By Jamie Durent
September 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Jim McIntyre has signed a one-year rolling deal at Cove Rangers
Jim McIntyre reckons Cove Rangers are getting a “hungry” player in Kyle McClelland – and he would like to bring in one more player.

Cove added their seventh signing of the McIntyre era this week, with Hibernian defender McClelland joining on loan for the season.

McClelland joined the Hibees from Rangers in the summer and previously had a loan spell with Falkirk in League One.

“He’s good on the ball and not afraid to get tight to defenders,” said McIntyre. “It’s a fairly similar profile to the guys we’ve signed already, in that he’s hungry to play games and learn.

“We’ve got experienced players at the club who can help him do that.

Kyle McClelland, right, attempts to block a shot from Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson during his time with Falkirk
“We would still like another striker as we’re still short there, especially with Gerry (McDonagh) being out at the moment.

“But if you ask any manager they’d probably want to take in another striker. We’re no different.”

As a result of McClelland’s signing, Cove are willing to let centre-back Morgyn Neill go out on loan.

“Morgyn is used to playing and he came to see me fairly quickly, to say at his age he needs to be playing games,” said McIntyre.

“We said that when we got the right person in then we’d agree to let him go on loan. It’s only fair to let him do that.”

A familiar face will be in the Partick Thistle line-up today, with former Cove full-back Harry Milne likely to start for the Jags.

Milne was instrumental in helping Cove to the League One title last season and earned a move into full-time football for the first time.

Goalscorer Harry Milne is congratulated by Mitch Megginson after giving Cove Rangers the lead
But striker Brian Graham is also familiar to McIntyre, having played a key role in helping Ross County win the League Cup in 2016.

“Brian is probably one of the best goalscorers in the Championship and I know him very well,” added the Cove boss.

“They’re a very strong team, with pace in the wide areas and good experience. They took Harry from us last summer and he’s settled in really well at that level.

“Ross Docherty is a very good player and they’ve taken Cole McKinnon from Rangers, who’s a very tidy footballer. Scott Tiffoney is one of the most dangerous wingers in the league.

“It’ll be a tough game for ourselves but to test yourself against the top sides is the reason you want to get promoted.”

Gerry McDonagh will rejoin training with the rest of the squad next week as he continues his recovery from a broken wrist while Blair Yule (ankle) has stepped up his comeback by returning to training.

Cove Rangers loanee Max Johnston looks to build on experiences at Queen of the South after Balmoral Stadium switch

