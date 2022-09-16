Cove Rangers’ Jamie Masson looks forward to Harry Milne reunion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers’ Jamie Masson looks forward to Harry Milne reunion

By Jamie Durent
September 16, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne celebrates his goal against Alloa with Jamie Masson
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne celebrates his goal against Alloa last season with Jamie Masson.

Jamie Masson and Harry Milne worked together with great success at Cove Rangers. But the tables will be turned on Saturday.

Milne spent most of his career with Cove and helped them to three promotions during his time at the Balmoral Stadium, before joining tomorrow’s opponents Partick Thistle in the summer.

The left-back has immediately made himself a regular with the high-flying Jags and won the club’s player of the month award for July.

Masson had no doubts of Milne’s ability to step up to full-time football, but will put all pleasantries on hold as Cove push for much-needed points.

“A lot of the boys still speak to Harry,” said Masson. “He’s been doing well and we all keep tabs on him.

“We all knew he was at that age, when he had a degree behind him, where he could make the step up – I watched the Friday night game (against Caley Thistle) and he was excellent.

Jamie Masson pulled Cove Rangers level the first time with a long-range strike
Jamie Masson celebrates his goal against Hamilton Accies. Photo by Chris Sumner

“In his last year he did well and got noticed. He took the step up.

“He’s a great defender but the power he has up and down the flank was great to see. Training every day will make him even better.

“But we’ll be going after him on Saturday and everything else will be forgotten about.

“All that goes out of the window until after the game.”

While Milne has forced himself into a starting role with his new club, Masson has been in and out of the Cove side so far this season.

He marked his entrance into the Hamilton game spectacularly a fortnight ago, netting from 25 yards after 30 seconds on the field.

The target now for the former Aberdeen youngster is getting a run of games under Jim McIntyre.

“The gaffer has said before that it’s a squad game and if you’re left out, you need to keep chapping at the door to start,” Masson said.

Cove Rangers players celebrate Jamie Masson's goal. Photos by Chris Sumner
Cove Rangers players celebrate Jamie Masson’s goal. Photos by Chris Sumner

“I don’t mind playing across the midfield, but I had my best season playing from the left. It’s up to the gaffer, but I just need to perform the best I can.

“You want to be playing every week. You work through the week and want to be playing on a Saturday.

“But you need to work hard on Tuesday and Thursday to get in – it’s not a case of just being put in the team.”

Cove have not won in five games, but the draw against Hamilton stopped the rot. The Aberdeen side are still second-bottom and Masson is aware of the challenge they are facing.

“We weren’t daft enough to say we were coming into the league and were just going to doing what we’d been doing,” he said. “We knew it was going to be a hard challenge and we’re trying to enjoy it.

“The run we’ve been on in the last five years is quite incredible. You’ve got to enjoy it while trying to take points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Jordan White in action for Ross County against Motherwell.
Ross County's match against Motherwell among several fixtures rearranged from last weekend's postponed SPFL…
0
Max Johnston in action for Queen of the South. Picture by Jeff Holmes, Shutterstock.
Cove Rangers loanee Max Johnston looks to build on experiences at Queen of the…
Cove's Mitch Megginson and Kyle McClelland, when the latter was on loan at Falkirk last season.
Cove Rangers secure loan capture of top young Hibs defender Kyle McClelland
0
Hampden locator - Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock (10252890a) A general view outside Hampden Park ahead of the International Friendly match between Scotland Women and Jamaica Women at Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland Women v Jamaica Women, Football, International Friendly - 28 May 2019
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
0
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson. Photo by Mitch Megginson
Cove Rangers need to help Mitch Megginson hit scoring trail, says manager Jim McIntyre
Sports events, including those in Scotland, this weekend would have allowed the public to come together to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport - including Premiership and Championship football - should be…
1
Post Thumbnail
All SPFL and Highland League games postponed after the Queen's death, with host of…
Sports grounds across Scotland are silent following the death of the Queen. Photo: Shutterstock
Sport after the Queen's death: What's on and what's off
0
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay. Photo by Wullie Marr
Cove Rangers stopper Kyle Gourlay aims to get one over on old club Dundee
0
Cove Rangers midfielder Cieran Dunne
'He wants to go where there's an opportunity to play football': Cove Rangers boss…

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks