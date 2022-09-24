Cove Rangers 0-1 Raith Rovers: Early strike from Connor McBride earns holders victory at Balmoral Stadium

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers exited the SPFL Trust Trophy following a 1-0 defeat against holders Raith Rovers at Balmoral Stadium.

Connor McBride’s 11th minute strike was enough to end the hopes of Cove, who reached the semi-finals of the competition last season.

A Mitch Megginson double helped Cove defeat Raith 2-0 on the opening day of the Championship season but there was to be no repeat on this occasion.

Luis Longstaff impressed for Cove Rangers. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC ThomsonThat remains their only victory in the league this season although they headed into this encounter with optimism after a late Mark Reynolds brace helped the Aberdeen side plunder a point against Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Cove made nine changes from the team that started against Partick with only Reynolds and Connor Scully keeping their places in the line-up.

The visitors took the lead with 11 minutes on the clock when McBride fired beyond Stuart McKenzie after good wing play by Quinn Coulson.

Cove almost mustered an immediate response when Cieran Dunne sent a tantalising delivery across goal but no home player was able to apply the finishing touch.

But it was Raith who were enjoying the better of the game and Ian Murray’s side went close to a second after 26 minutes when Ethan Ross hit the post after a well-worked free kick.

The away side created another opening seven minutes before the interval but Ross’ low drive was comfortably held by Stuart McKenzie.

Connor McBride celebrates his early goal for Raith Rovers against Cove Rangers. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC ThomsonThere was a big chance for the hosts just before half time with the unmarked Morgyn Neill nodding wide from a Dunne cross.

Luis Longstaff, who impressed on the right wing, had the ball in the net for Cove eight minutes after the restart but the strike was ruled out for offside.

Raith felt they should have had a penalty when Coulson tumbled in the area following a collision with Dunne but referee Gavin Duncan waved play on.

Cove were looking far more threatening with Neill having a header cleared off the line before Connor Scully curled a shot over as they pressed for an equaliser.

The visitors remained dangerous on the break with McKenzie called upon to keep out a low drive from Kieran Ngwenya with Kyle Connell firing over from the resulting corner when he really should have scored.

Iain Vigurs passed up a great chance to restore parity when his shot flew over the crossbar after some superb play from Longstaff.