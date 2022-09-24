Cove Rangers 0-1 Raith Rovers: Early strike from Connor McBride earns holders victory at Balmoral Stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers 0-1 Raith Rovers: Early strike from Connor McBride earns holders victory at Balmoral Stadium

By Danny Law
September 24, 2022, 4:53 pm
Cove's Blair Yule tumbles following a challenge from Raith Rovers midfielder Brad Spencer. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove's Blair Yule tumbles following a challenge from Raith Rovers midfielder Brad Spencer. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers exited the SPFL Trust Trophy following a 1-0 defeat against holders Raith Rovers at Balmoral Stadium.

Connor McBride’s 11th minute strike was enough to end the hopes of Cove, who reached the semi-finals of the competition last season.

A Mitch Megginson double helped Cove defeat Raith 2-0 on the opening day of the Championship season but there was to be no repeat on this occasion.

Luis Longstaff impressed for Cove Rangers. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC ThomsonThat remains their only victory in the league this season although they headed into this encounter with optimism after a late Mark Reynolds brace helped the Aberdeen side plunder a point against Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Cove made nine changes from the team that started against Partick with only Reynolds and Connor Scully keeping their places in the line-up.

The visitors took the lead with 11 minutes on the clock when McBride fired beyond Stuart McKenzie after good wing play by Quinn Coulson.

Cove almost mustered an immediate response when Cieran Dunne sent a tantalising delivery across goal but no home player was able to apply the finishing touch.

But it was Raith who were enjoying the better of the game and Ian Murray’s side went close to a second after 26 minutes when Ethan Ross hit the post after a well-worked free kick.

The away side created another opening seven minutes before the interval but Ross’ low drive was comfortably held by Stuart McKenzie.

Connor McBride celebrates his early goal for Raith Rovers against Cove Rangers. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC ThomsonThere was a big chance for the hosts just before half time with the unmarked Morgyn Neill nodding wide from a Dunne cross.

Luis Longstaff, who impressed on the right wing, had the ball in the net for Cove eight minutes after the restart but the strike was ruled out for offside.

Raith felt they should have had a penalty when Coulson tumbled in the area following a collision with Dunne but referee Gavin Duncan waved play on.

Cove were looking far more threatening with Neill having a header cleared off the line before Connor Scully curled a shot over as they pressed for an equaliser.

The visitors remained dangerous on the break with McKenzie called upon to keep out a low drive from Kieran Ngwenya with Kyle Connell firing over from the resulting corner when he really should have scored.

Iain Vigurs passed up a great chance to restore parity when his shot flew over the crossbar after some superb play from Longstaff.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre set to ring the changes for Raith Rovers cup…
0
Cove Rangers' home ground. Balmoral Stadium.
Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers games against Greenock Morton and Queen's Park rescheduled after…
Mark Reynolds (R) celebrates scoring for Cove Rangers against Partick Thistle with teammate Blair Yule.
Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule ready to make an impact after delayed start to…
0
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre happy with options on flanks after summer of recruitment
0
Cove Rangers new signing Kyle McClelland
Kyle McClelland hopes Cove Rangers switch reignites Northern Ireland ambitions
0
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Photos by Wullie Marr
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds urges side to cut out cheap goals
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre sets survival goal after fightback against Partick Thistle
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Photos by Wullie Marr
Mark Reynolds brace grabs Cove Rangers a 2-2 draw at Partick Thistle
Jim McIntyre has signed a one-year rolling deal at Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre eyes striker reinforcements after Kyle McClelland signing
Jordan White in action for Ross County against Motherwell.
Ross County's match against Motherwell among several fixtures rearranged from last weekend's postponed SPFL…
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks