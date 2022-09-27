Defender Morgyn Neill ready to fight for his future at Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Defender Morgyn Neill ready to fight for his future at Cove Rangers

By Danny Law
September 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 27, 2022, 8:09 am
Morgyn Neill in action for Cove against Raith Rovers. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Morgyn Neill in action for Cove against Raith Rovers. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Defender Morgyn Neill has not given up on forcing his way into Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre’s plans.

The Cove boss has said centre-half Neill would be allowed to go out on loan following the arrival of Kyle McClelland from Hibernian.

The September 30 deadline for lower league clubs to complete loan deals is fast approaching, but Neill is ready to fight for his place at Cove.

The former Dumbarton player started Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Raith Rovers in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy at Balmoral Stadium.

‘It’s hard to not be first choice’

He said: “It has been documented that I wanted to go out on loan, but I am still a Cove player at the end of the day.

“I know there is a week to go, but it is late in the window.

“I want to play here and prove that I should be playing.

“I want to play games. Everywhere I have gone in my career I have played games. I have played nearly 300 senior games and I’m only 26.

“It is a hard one to take not being first choice, but all I can do is try to change the manager’s mind.

Morgyn Neill takes the ball past Kyle Connell as Blair Yule takes a tumble. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“I felt I did well against Queen’s Park and well enough on Saturday against Raith, but only the manager knows whether it is good enough to stay in the team.

“Scott Ross was injured and I know he is in my position, but I don’t wish that to happen to anyone.

“You have to have that competition for places and Kyle has come in as well.

“Whenever I get a chance, I will always give 100 per cent.

“I think the fans know I am that type of player.”

Cove paid price

Neill admits Cove paid the price for their profligacy against Raith as they exited the SPFL Trust Trophy at the hands of the cup holders.

Connor McBride grabbed the game’s only goal 11 minutes into the match.

Cove enjoyed plenty of possession during the tie, but struggled to test Raith goalkeeper Robbie Thomson.

Neill said: “It is always hard when you have boys, including myself, who haven’t been playing games.

“I felt I did well enough against Raith, but we just didn’t have that cutting edge.

“The goal we conceded was a bit soft – we can easily defend that.

“I thought we created more chances than them, but we need to be ruthless at the other end.

“We should have had a stonewall penalty. Our analyst guys have said that their player was the wrong side of Leighton McIntosh and brought him down.

“It was just one of those days.”

