Defender Morgyn Neill ready to fight for his future at Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Morgyn Neill has not given up on forcing his way into Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre’s plans.

The Cove boss has said centre-half Neill would be allowed to go out on loan following the arrival of Kyle McClelland from Hibernian.

The September 30 deadline for lower league clubs to complete loan deals is fast approaching, but Neill is ready to fight for his place at Cove.

The former Dumbarton player started Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Raith Rovers in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy at Balmoral Stadium.

‘It’s hard to not be first choice’

He said: “It has been documented that I wanted to go out on loan, but I am still a Cove player at the end of the day.

“I know there is a week to go, but it is late in the window.

“I want to play here and prove that I should be playing.

“I want to play games. Everywhere I have gone in my career I have played games. I have played nearly 300 senior games and I’m only 26.

“It is a hard one to take not being first choice, but all I can do is try to change the manager’s mind.

“I felt I did well against Queen’s Park and well enough on Saturday against Raith, but only the manager knows whether it is good enough to stay in the team.

“Scott Ross was injured and I know he is in my position, but I don’t wish that to happen to anyone.

“You have to have that competition for places and Kyle has come in as well.

“Whenever I get a chance, I will always give 100 per cent.

“I think the fans know I am that type of player.”

Cove paid price

Neill admits Cove paid the price for their profligacy against Raith as they exited the SPFL Trust Trophy at the hands of the cup holders.

Connor McBride grabbed the game’s only goal 11 minutes into the match.

Cove enjoyed plenty of possession during the tie, but struggled to test Raith goalkeeper Robbie Thomson.

Neill said: “It is always hard when you have boys, including myself, who haven’t been playing games.

“I felt I did well enough against Raith, but we just didn’t have that cutting edge.

“The goal we conceded was a bit soft – we can easily defend that.

“I thought we created more chances than them, but we need to be ruthless at the other end.

“We should have had a stonewall penalty. Our analyst guys have said that their player was the wrong side of Leighton McIntosh and brought him down.

“It was just one of those days.”