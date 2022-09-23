Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule ready to make an impact after delayed start to the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule ready to make an impact after delayed start to the season

By Danny Law
September 23, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 11:46 am
Mark Reynolds (R) celebrates scoring for Cove Rangers against Partick Thistle with teammate Blair Yule.
Mark Reynolds (R) celebrates scoring for Cove Rangers against Partick Thistle with teammate Blair Yule.

Midfielder Blair Yule is determined to make up for lost time after finally making his first appearance of the season for Cove Rangers.

An ankle injury meant Yule was forced to watch from the sidelines as Cove adjusted to life in the Championship under new boss Jim McIntyre.

Yule came off the bench to help the Aberdeen side earn a 2-2 draw at Partick Thistle last weekend thanks to Mark Reynolds’ late double.

The 30-year-old said: “It has been a long time coming but hopefully it is the start of making some contributions towards the team.

Blair Yule at Firhill prior to the Partick game.

“It has been tough as this has been the longest I have spent on the sidelines.

“I have been pretty lucky so far with injuries.

“I was happy to get on for any minutes at all but to get a good 10 to 15 minutes was great.

“Hopefully I can now start adding up some minutes and get back to enjoying playing in the team.”

Hopes point at Firhill can help Cove build momentum

Cove sit second bottom in the Championship with five points from their opening seven games in the second tier.

Yule hopes an unlikely point at Firhill can help his side build some momentum for the coming weeks.

Yule said: “It has been difficult for the guys as we have been playing some quality, full-time opposition.

“Watching from the side and not being able to contribute has been tough.

“I have been able to play the majority of minutes in the last few seasons and been able to help.

“It is early in the season and we are still learning how to adapt to this league.

Cove defeated Raith Rovers at Balmoral Stadium on the opening day of the Championship season.

“Teams have more of the ball than we are used to, but it will take time.

“We were maybe a bit fortunate against Partick to come away with a point after the end of the first half.

“That just showed our spirit to keep going.

“But in the 2-2 draw against Hamilton in our previous game, I thought we did more than enough to win.

“If we can keep this run going and get a win on Saturday it will start building confidence.

“Once you have that confidence it makes a huge difference to how a team plays.”

Adapting to new manager McIntyre

Yule is hoping he gets another chance to be on the pitch for this weekend’s SPFL Trust  Trophy third round tie against Raith Rovers at Balmoral Stadium.

The midfielder is eager to show new manager McIntyre what he can do.

He said: “I have spoken to the manager a lot, but I haven’t really had the chance to play during his time here.

“I can pick up bits and pieces about his style from watching on the side, but hopefully over the next few weeks I can start building a stronger relationship.

“It takes time to adapt to what a new manager wants. I feel we are getting there.”

Cove defeated Raith 2-0 on the opening day of the Championship season but the Kirkcaldy side head north with confidence following a 3-2 victory against early Championship pacesetters Ayr United.

Yule added: “Raith are a very good side who play really good football.

“In the first league game, they had a lot of chances and we rode our luck at times.

“We were clinical at the opposite end, which is what we need to be.

“I expect another difficult game – but it is one we know we can win.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre set to ring the changes for Raith Rovers cup…
0
Cove Rangers' home ground. Balmoral Stadium.
Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers games against Greenock Morton and Queen's Park rescheduled after…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre happy with options on flanks after summer of recruitment
0
Cove Rangers new signing Kyle McClelland
Kyle McClelland hopes Cove Rangers switch reignites Northern Ireland ambitions
0
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Photos by Wullie Marr
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds urges side to cut out cheap goals
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre sets survival goal after fightback against Partick Thistle
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Photos by Wullie Marr
Mark Reynolds brace grabs Cove Rangers a 2-2 draw at Partick Thistle
Jim McIntyre has signed a one-year rolling deal at Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre eyes striker reinforcements after Kyle McClelland signing
Jordan White in action for Ross County against Motherwell.
Ross County's match against Motherwell among several fixtures rearranged from last weekend's postponed SPFL…
0
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne celebrates his goal against Alloa with Jamie Masson
Cove Rangers' Jamie Masson looks forward to Harry Milne reunion
0

More from Press and Journal

Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks