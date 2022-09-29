Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers have signed defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock until the end of the season.

The centre-back has been an unused substitute for Killie so far this season and manager Derek McInnes, who worked with Cove boss Jim McIntyre at Bristol City, has allowed Sanders to leave Rugby Park.

The 23-year-old had been lined up by Cove prior to the closure of the transfer window at the end of August.

The loan window remains open until Friday night and Cove were keen to get the deal over the line ahead of the weekend’s game against Arbroath.

“Jack is a six-foot-three, quick, right-sided centre-back,” said McIntyre. “He provides more competition for places and is someone we tried to get at the start of the window.

“We couldn’t get him at that particular time so it’s good we’ve still had the opportunity to get him.”

🔵 Cove Rangers FC are delighted to announce the signing of defender Jack Sanders on a season-long loan from @KilmarnockFC. 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺, 𝗝𝗮𝗰𝗸! 👋 — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) September 29, 2022

Sanders has scored three times in 21 appearances for Killie, including in the Ayrshire derby, and was part of the team which won the Championship last season. He has previously been on the books of Wigan and AFC Fylde.

Cove have already brought in defender Kyle McClelland on loan from Hibernian, while fellow centre-back Morgyn Neill has been made available for loan.