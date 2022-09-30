Jack Sanders keen for game-time following Cove Rangers loan switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Sanders is relishing the prospect of regular game-time after completing a loan move to Cove Rangers from Kilmarnock.

Sanders completed his switch to the Balmoral Stadium on Thursday, having been earmarked by manager Jim McIntyre last month as someone who could strengthen his side.

The centre-back played 21 times for Killie in their promotion season from the Championship but has found himself on the outside looking in so far in the Premiership.

Manager Derek McInnes was happy to let him leave on loan and Sanders is set on trying to force his way into the Cove side.

“I’ve heard good things about the club,” Sanders told the club website. “We (Kilmarnock) had a really good season last year and got promoted and we’ve probably not had the results we were hoping for so far.

“It was a challenge I was interested in and something I was excited by. I want to play football and that’s what I’m here to do.

“It was a good season for myself last year. It was my first in Scotland and I played against the majority of the teams.

“Thankfully when I was playing I was used to winning, so hopefully we can do that here.”

Sanders has seen first-hand the competitive nature of the Championship, with Killie emerging top of the pile last season following a scrap for top spot.

“Anyone can beat anyone in the division,” he said. “Last year we just had to really dig deep and it’s about bodies on the line, doing different things to make sure you get the three points. We probably did that more than anyone last year.

“Looking at the division now, there’s no-one that’s getting away from anyone. Everyone’s in it and I’m sure we can climb up the table.”

McIntyre has now strengthened his defence with four loan players – with Evan Towler, Max Johnston and Kyle McClelland all joining.

McClelland and Sanders strengthen the centre-back position, where Mark Reynolds and Scott Ross have been the preferred pairing so far.

Ross is a doubt this weekend with a knee problem and, after training with Cove this week, Sanders could be in line to make his debut against Arbroath on Saturday.

“I’ve had a discussion with the gaffer and I think he’s looking forward to seeing me play,” said Sanders. “I showcased what I could do at Kilmarnock and it’s been frustrating I’ve not been able to get as many opportunities as I would like this season.

“I’m a Cove Rangers player for this season and I’ve just got to show what I can do, help the team and develop as well.

“I’m physical, fast and I like to get on the ball.

“I’m an old-fashioned defender as well, I like to put my body on the line and put my head where it hurts and hopefully I can bring that here.”