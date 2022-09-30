Jack Sanders keen for game-time following Cove Rangers loan switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Sanders keen for game-time following Cove Rangers loan switch

By Jamie Durent
September 30, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 30, 2022, 1:13 pm
Jack Sanders has joined Cove Rangers on loan from Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Jack Sanders has joined Cove Rangers on loan from Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Jack Sanders is relishing the prospect of regular game-time after completing a loan move to Cove Rangers from Kilmarnock.

Sanders completed his switch to the Balmoral Stadium on Thursday, having been earmarked by manager Jim McIntyre last month as someone who could strengthen his side.

The centre-back played 21 times for Killie in their promotion season from the Championship but has found himself on the outside looking in so far in the Premiership.

Manager Derek McInnes was happy to let him leave on loan and Sanders is set on trying to force his way into the Cove side.

“I’ve heard good things about the club,” Sanders told the club website. “We (Kilmarnock) had a really good season last year and got promoted and we’ve probably not had the results we were hoping for so far.

“It was a challenge I was interested in and something I was excited by. I want to play football and that’s what I’m here to do.

Jack Sanders of Kilmarnock challenges Inverness forward Shane Sutherland. Image: SNS

“It was a good season for myself last year. It was my first in Scotland and I played against the majority of the teams.

“Thankfully when I was playing I was used to winning, so hopefully we can do that here.”

Sanders has seen first-hand the competitive nature of the Championship, with Killie emerging top of the pile last season following a scrap for top spot.

“Anyone can beat anyone in the division,” he said. “Last year we just had to really dig deep and it’s about bodies on the line, doing different things to make sure you get the three points. We probably did that more than anyone last year.

“Looking at the division now, there’s no-one that’s getting away from anyone. Everyone’s in it and I’m sure we can climb up the table.”

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS

McIntyre has now strengthened his defence with four loan players – with Evan Towler, Max Johnston and Kyle McClelland all joining.

McClelland and Sanders strengthen the centre-back position, where Mark Reynolds and Scott Ross have been the preferred pairing so far.

Ross is a doubt this weekend with a knee problem and, after training with Cove this week, Sanders could be in line to make his debut against Arbroath on Saturday.

“I’ve had a discussion with the gaffer and I think he’s looking forward to seeing me play,” said Sanders. “I showcased what I could do at Kilmarnock and it’s been frustrating I’ve not been able to get as many opportunities as I would like this season.

“I’m a Cove Rangers player for this season and I’ve just got to show what I can do, help the team and develop as well.

“I’m physical, fast and I like to get on the ball.

“I’m an old-fashioned defender as well, I like to put my body on the line and put my head where it hurts and hopefully I can bring that here.”

