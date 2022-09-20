Kyle McClelland hopes Cove Rangers switch reignites Northern Ireland ambitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kyle McClelland hopes Cove Rangers switch reignites Northern Ireland ambitions

By Jamie Durent
September 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers new signing Kyle McClelland
Cove Rangers new signing Kyle McClelland.

Kyle McClelland hopes his loan move to Cove Rangers can help him break back into the Northern Ireland international setup.

McClelland took a break from international football to sort out his club career and, after moving to Hibernian this summer and heading on loan to Cove, he has a platform to prove his worth again.

The 20-year-old defender earned caps for the Northern Irish under-21 side, but struggled for game-time at senior level last season while at Rangers.

He signed a long-term deal this summer when he moved to the Hibees and was pitched in with the first-team during pre-season.

McClelland made his Cove debut as a second-half substitute in the 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle at the weekend and hopes his time in the north-east can reignite his international hopes.

“That’s the most important thing for me, to play for my country,” said McClelland. “Hopefully I get the call-up again soon.

“I left Rangers in the summer and didn’t have a club for a while; I was staying fit by myself so I said to them (Northern Ireland) I wanted my club to come first. Once that was sorted, I’d be ready to come back.

“Hopefully I keep putting performances in and doing well for the team here.

‘Cove have made me feel very welcome’

“It’s a long-term contract I’ve signed, so I know there’s plans for me to continue on in my career and this is the start of it.

“The big aim is to get as much experience as I can and learn off the senior pros, like Mark Reynolds and Mitch Megginson. It’s trying to take in everything in I can.

“I want to get as many games under my belt as I can at Cove and hopefully I can do that.”

McClelland had a previous loan spell with League One side Falkirk and has represented Northern Ireland at under-17, under-19 and under-21 level.

The move to Cove came about last-minute for McClelland as manager Jim McIntyre sought reinforcements at the back, with Morgyn Neill requesting a loan move.

“It came at short-notice,” he added. “The gaffer phoned me and said he wanted me to come train with them and see how it was.

“I came up last Tuesday and loved it. I love the way Cove play, I think it suits my game. That’s why I made the decision to come here.

“The standard in training has been top-notch. I actually got a bit of a shock in training.

“It’s a great bunch of boys who’ve made me feel very welcome.”

