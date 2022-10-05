Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre compares Connor Scully to Wayne Rooney after Dundee heroics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim McIntyre hailed Cove Rangers’ match-winner Connor Scully – comparing his acrobatic efforts against Dundee to Wayne Rooney.

Scully delivered two spectacular goals at the start of the second half – a scissor-volley and an over-head kick – to seal a 3-1 triumph.

The brace made it four goals in as many days for Scully, who appears to have hit a purple-patch in front of goal.

“It was a really tough start to the game,” said McIntyre. “They took the lead and we had to weather the storm a wee bit.

“The goal give us the belief that there were chances to be created. In the second half we scored a couple of brilliant goals at brilliant times.

“I don’t know what Connor Scully has been eating in the last fortnight but he can certainly keep doing it.

“His first goal reminds me of Wayne Rooney, that acrobatic side-volley that’s such a difficult skill to do. His second is a great reaction to the bounce of the ball and great athleticism to put it away with aplomb.”

Scully has been given the license to get further forward into a more attacking midfield role, in order to support striker Mitch Megginson.

“He’s got the confidence of scoring the goals, playing further forward,” added McIntyre. “We’ve encouraged him to keep hitting the box because we see him score goals in training regularly.

“It’s important when we play that type of system that we get support to Mitch. That was one of the most pleasing things about tonight, to see Mitch get his goal, because he deserves it for the unselfish work he does up there on his own.

“It’s been a brilliant four days for us and that’s us played everybody now. We know what’s required, we know if we’ve not done well we can get beaten quite easily.

“Sometimes it’s not always the prettiest of stuff but if you’re competitive and well-organised, you’ve always got a chance.”