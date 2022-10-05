Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre compares Connor Scully to Wayne Rooney after Dundee heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre compares Connor Scully to Wayne Rooney after Dundee heroics

By Jamie Durent
October 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS

Jim McIntyre hailed Cove Rangers’ match-winner Connor Scully – comparing his acrobatic efforts against Dundee to Wayne Rooney.

Scully delivered two spectacular goals at the start of the second half – a scissor-volley and an over-head kick – to seal a 3-1 triumph.

The brace made it four goals in as many days for Scully, who appears to have hit a purple-patch in front of goal.

“It was a really tough start to the game,” said McIntyre. “They took the lead and we had to weather the storm a wee bit.

“The goal give us the belief that there were chances to be created. In the second half we scored a couple of brilliant goals at brilliant times.

Connor Scully delivered a sensational double for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Connor Scully delivered a sensational double for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

“I don’t know what Connor Scully has been eating in the last fortnight but he can certainly keep doing it.

“His first goal reminds me of Wayne Rooney, that acrobatic side-volley that’s such a difficult skill to do. His second is a great reaction to the bounce of the ball and great athleticism to put it away with aplomb.”

Scully has been given the license to get further forward into a more attacking midfield role, in order to support striker Mitch Megginson.

“He’s got the confidence of scoring the goals, playing further forward,” added McIntyre. “We’ve encouraged him to keep hitting the box because we see him score goals in training regularly.

Connor Scully (4) watches on as his overhead kick puts Cove Rangers 3-1 in front against Dundee. Image: SNS
Connor Scully (4) watches on as his overhead kick puts Cove Rangers 3-1 in front against Dundee. Image: SNS

“It’s important when we play that type of system that we get support to Mitch. That was one of the most pleasing things about tonight, to see Mitch get his goal, because he deserves it for the unselfish work he does up there on his own.

“It’s been a brilliant four days for us and that’s us played everybody now. We know what’s required, we know if we’ve not done well we can get beaten quite easily.

“Sometimes it’s not always the prettiest of stuff but if you’re competitive and well-organised, you’ve always got a chance.”

