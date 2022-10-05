New Nairn County boss Steven Mackay targets swift reaction as Inverurie Locos come calling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

New Nairn County boss Steven Mackay targets swift reaction as Inverurie Locos come calling

By Paul Chalk and Andy Skinner
October 5, 2022, 6:00 am
New Nairn County manager Steven Mackay. Image: Kenny Macleod
New Nairn County manager Steven Mackay. Image: Kenny Macleod

Steven Mackay admits the chance to manage Nairn County came quicker than expected –  but he cannot wait to get started against Inverurie Locos in the Highland League on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old, who won two Highland League titles and a North of Scotland Cup when in charge of Brora Rangers, signed a deal until 2025 to become Ronnie Sharp’s replacement.

Former Nairn captain David Hind joins Mackay as the assistant as the duo take over from Sharp, who left last month with Michael Rae after a poor start to the season.

And it’s straight into battle for Mackay as he leads his second-bottom team into Wednesday’s home encounter against eighth-placed Inverurie Locos.

Former Ross County, Elgin City, Peterhead, Nairn and Brora striker Mackay, who was last season assistant manager to Gavin Price at League Two City, joined Rothes in the summer as a player.

Work commitments in England led to him quitting Elgin, but he’s relocated and was always looking for a return to the dugout, a situation Rothes were aware of.

Rare chance too good to ignore

It’s understood Mackay saw off stiff competition to land the manager’s job and he is thrilled to be back where he enjoyed some positive playing days from 2009-2012.

He said: “I was always conscious that if anything became available, I’d always be interested. (Rothes manager) Ross Jack and I had that discussion before I signed there.

“I didn’t imagine anything (in terms of management) would become available as soon as it did, but in football you never have the luxury of planning anything. You need to take opportunities when they arise.

“Nairn historically don’t change their managers very often over the past 10-15 years, so I felt if I didn’t go for it now I’d regret it. I decided to speak to the club and I’m delighted they have chosen me.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Nairn – I was there for three seasons and we had a really strong team. I have very fond memories of playing there and it’s a club I’ve always had a good affiliation with. I’m looking forward to getting started and working with the boys.”

New boss seeks immediate reaction

Mackay, who doesn’t initially plan on playing, believes there is enough quality within Station Park to help drive the club upwards.

He added: “Nairn have a strong squad of players, some of whom I’ve previously managed, some of whom I’ve played alongside, so I am familiar with most of them.

“The current squad should not be sitting second-bottom of the Highland League, that’s for sure. However, the league table doesn’t lie and my job is to get the best out of them as quickly as possible.

Steven Mackay when he was in charge of Brora Rangers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Inverurie have the potential to beat anyone in the league, as was shown when they won at Fraserburgh, while on Saturday, Brechin escaped with a 1-0 victory.

“I know from personal experience how good they are. We played them at Rothes and they put five past us. They are a really capable side and I’ll be passing my knowledge of Locos on to the players for Wednesday’s game.

“We’re aware of their threats and dangers – we need to nullify that, while trying to impose ourselves on the game to try and get a result.”

Cup aces Brora keen to keep up form

Craig Campbell, meanwhile, hopes Brora Rangers can use Saturday’s North of Scotland Cup triumph as a catalyst for their league form.

The Cattachs defeated Clachnacuddin 2-1 in a close-fought final, but return to league business away to Strathspey Thistle tonight.

Campbell has a concern over Martin Maclean who picked up a hamstring injury, but expects Tony Dingwall to return to his squad.

Campbell said: “In football you don’t get long to rest before you’re thinking about the next game.

Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell.

“The cup is forgotten now, it’s back to league business. We go to Strathspey and hopefully we can get another positive result.

“Everyone likes the feeling of winning. It gives us something to go and build on for the rest of the season.

“We have tasted two successes in the last two competitions we have been in. It can have a positive effect on the squad.

“We keep drumming it into them that it’s all about winning. It’s something we want to get into them, especially the younger players. We want them in the mindset of wanting to win everything.”

Lilywhites aim to stun Buckie Thistle

Clachnacuddin, on the other hand, are looking to shake off their cup final heartache.

Jordan MacDonald’s side face a difficult return to league duty, with tonight’s visit of Buckie Thistle followed by a trip to Fraserburgh on Saturday.

MacDonald added: “You’ve got to play all these teams, it doesn’t matter when you play them. It’s another very good team coming to Grant Street Park and it’s a game we’ve got to get ourselves up for.

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald.

“If not, they have got good players that will hurt you.

“We believe we can give anyone a game – nothing changes against Buckie. It’s the same mindset, to go and win.”

Jags are on a high after weekend rout

Buckie are fresh from a rampant 7-1 victory over Turriff United, and manager Graeme Stewart said: “We are playing well just now. There is no such thing as a perfect performance, and the first half against Turriff could have been better.

“The second half was outstanding, it was probably as well as we have played this season.

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart.

“Jordan has Clach working hard with a good team spirit and fitness. They have beaten Rothes and had a couple of decent results this season, so it’s going to be difficult.

“We have had a few boys missing, such as Kyle MacLeod, Sam Morrison and Kevin Fraser. We are just trying to balance the squad.

“Three games in a week is difficult to manage but we will do our best to try and do that.”

