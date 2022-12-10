‘We keep joking that it must be his testimonial year’ – Mitch Megginson on Connor Scully’s scoring exploits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

‘We keep joking that it must be his testimonial year’ – Mitch Megginson on Connor Scully’s scoring exploits

By Jamie Durent
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson celebrates his goal against Dundee. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson celebrates his goal against Dundee. Image: SNS

Connor Scully has seen Mitch Megginson score more than his fair share at Cove Rangers but this year he has stolen some of the limelight.

Scully’s goalscoring exploits have been a feel-good story at Cove this season, given he was an infrequent scorer in previous years and has worked his whole career to get to this level.

His consistency has been rewarded with a new two-year contract at the Balmoral Stadium and it has not gone unnoticed among his team-mates that he is also due a testimonial from the club.

But his eight strikes – and the spectacular nature of some of them – underline his enduring importance to the team.

“He must have borrowed my scoring boots for those games,” joked Megginson, who has played alongside Scully since 2016.

“He’s hit some run of form. We keep saying to him that it must be his testimonial year so he needs to make sure he keeps his name in the paper.

“But it’s excellent to see him doing that. As much as he’s played as a defensive midfielder for us, he used to be a winger when he was younger and had that instinct of getting into the box.”

Connor Scully applauds the Cove Rangers fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully. Image: SNS

Scully has spent his entire career at Cove and while a few of the key figures who helped the club up from the Highland League have moved on, some still remain.

Blair Yule, Stuart McKenzie, Scott Ross, Jamie Masson and Megginson continue to play their part in trying to move Cove forward again.

“There’s a nucleus of us left and it’s testament to these boys, who have quality and belief in themselves,” added Megginson. “I knew they were more than capable of stepping up again.

“In the lower leagues you’ve got good players and it’s good to see the boys I have come up with – and known for a long time – flourish in the second-highest league in Scotland.”

Megginson has been used to leading the goalscoring charts, for both Cove and the league, but this season he finds himself with a bit of competition.

Scully heads the club list, with Megginson one behind him and Gerry McDonagh putting himself in contention with his four goals against Dunipace.

“I’ve told the boys I’m giving them a chance this season,” said Megginson, who recently broke the 200-goal mark at Cove.

“We wind each other up at training but we need that competition in the squad. We can’t be just relying on myself to get goals as the higher you go up the leagues, the harder it gets.

“Goals being spread about the team is important and it’s not always an easy task.”

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson celebrates scoring the only goal of the game. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson celebrates scoring the only goal of the game. Image: SNS

Cove have often seen the best of Megginson when he has had someone up top with him. Fraser Fyvie and Rory McAllister, now at Montrose, both partnered him in attack.

At the start of the season, when manager Jim McIntyre opted for a 4-3-3, he often cut a frustrated figure as the lone striker with chances harder to come by.

But since McDonagh’s reintroduction to the team against Ayr United, his performances and those of the team have started to pick up.

“As you go up the leagues, the two centre-halves get a bit more street-wise and being the one striker becomes a bit more difficult,” added Megginson.

“It changes the way you need to play, as you need to stay more central, link play and almost play as a target man.

“Playing in a two allows me to run at defenders from deeper and float about a bit more. Naturally I will play the 10 role and it gives me a bit more freedom.

“Rory (McAllister) and Gerry take the barges from the centre-halves and allow me to get on the ball! But two up top does make things a bit easier.”

Connor Scully reveals challenge with brother as Cove Rangers stalwart targets goal landmark

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Billy Mckay is on hand to head home Caley Thistle's leveller to kake it 1-1 against Cove Rangers. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle start year with a bang as 6-1 rout against Cove Rangers smashes…
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Stuart McKenzie keen for Cove Rangers to end away-day hoodoo
Cove Rangers defender Max Johnston. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Defender Max Johnston recalled by Motherwell
Cove Rangers players congratulate Blair Yule after his late leveller. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Room to grow for Championship club after promising 2022
Charlie Gilmour was injured in Cove Rangers' game with Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers dealt Charlie Gilmour injury blow ahead of Inverness trip
Duncan Little at Cove Rangers' old ground at Allan Park. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Duncan Little reflects on more than 30 years of service to Cove Rangers
Kyle McClelland in action for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Kyle McClelland thanks family for support after 'tough' injury comeback
Cove Rangers' main sponsor, Terry Cobban of ACE. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers benefactor Terry Cobban predicts Premiership rise in club's future

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented