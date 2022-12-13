Cove Rangers’ Mitch Megginson doesn’t think part-time teams should expect to match Arbroath’s 2021/22 Championship heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers’ Mitch Megginson doesn’t think part-time teams should expect to match Arbroath’s 2021/22 Championship heroics

By Jamie Durent
December 13, 2022, 11:45 am
Mitch Megginson and Stuart Bannigan during a cinch Championship match between Cove Rangers and Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Mitch Megginson and Stuart Bannigan during a cinch Championship match between Cove Rangers and Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson reckons it is unlikely a repeat of Arbroath’s memorable Championship season will happen again soon.

Arbroath and Cove are the only part-time sides in the division and have so far been fighting to stay away from the bottom.

The Red Lichties garnered plaudits last season for their run to the Premiership play-off semi-finals, where they were beaten by nine-man Caley Thistle on penalties.

Cove are eighth in the second tier as the league approaches its mid-way point, in their first campaign at this level.

They have taken points off all of the top-three sides, including impressive wins over Dundee and Queen’s Park, and have held their own against predominantly full-time opposition.

But for any part-time side to mimic what Arbroath did a year ago is going to be a tall order, Megginson thinks.

“To be that high up in the league is pretty special and I can’t see that happening often,” said Megginson.

“The part-time teams can do well in this league – at Dumbarton we were pipped to the play-offs (in 2013-14) by Queen of the South, where Jim (McIntyre) was at the time.

Mitch Megginson is felled by Thomas O'Brien in Cove Rangers' game with Arbroath. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mitch Megginson is felled by Thomas O’Brien in Cove Rangers’ game with Arbroath. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“But to be right up there takes a bit of luck during the season and having that drive and momentum to push on.

“For that to happen more often than not is unlikely.

“Most part-time teams will say they aim for survival and anything above that is a bonus.”

Taking points off the teams around them will certainly help Cove’s plight.

They have one win out of four against Arbroath and Hamilton below them, while against the three teams they want to draw closer to – Raith Rovers, Inverness and Partick Thistle – they have only won once.

“We need to see out victories, which means getting that second or third goal to make sure the game is put to bed,” added Megginson.

We’ve proven we’re more than competitive and there’s not a big gap between the part-time and full-time teams.

Cove Rangers striker Mitch Megginson scored twice. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers striker Mitch Megginson has seven goals to his name this season. Image: SNS

“There’s a bit of a gap between us and the bottom two, but we’ve had opportunities to increase that.

“The frustrating thing is that gap should probably be bigger. We’ve given ourselves a good position and we don’t want to chuck it away.

“For us, the focus is always on ourselves and our own displays. We’re not looking too much below us.

“We need to try close the gap on the teams above us. We’ve got a big game against Dundee to finish this quarter and we’ve got to keep putting important points on the board.”

Cove’s last outing was a 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle 11 days ago, one which ended in dramatic circumstances with goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon’s late headed equaliser.

For Megginson, it was another case of Cove proving their worthiness of being at this level, without necessarily getting their rewards.

He said: “The Raith game and the Ayr one up here – they’re the only two we’ve not been competitive in.

“We’ve been there or thereabouts in most games, but the difference in the leagues (from League One) is that you’re probably not going to get away with certain things this year.”

