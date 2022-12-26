Cove Rangers: Leighton McIntosh happy to make goal-scoring impact from the bench in Hamilton Accies win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers’ super-substitute Leighton McIntosh was happy to net both goals in the 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies.

McIntosh entered the fray in the Championship clash in the 82nd minute and netted the opening goal with his first touch, as he flicked home a Jamie Masson corner.

And four minutes later, he found the back of the net again, but this time it was a superb solo goal, as he drove with the ball and unleashed a strike from 20 yards out.

McIntosh’s brace against Accies were his fourth and fifth goals of the league season, and he was glad he could impact – and win – the game from the bench.

He said: “Obviously, any time you come on you just want to affect the game – and the perfect scenario is you come on and your first touch is a goal, so I can’t complain.

“When Masson crossed the ball in, I just had my eye on the ball and the wind was kind of taking it in a different direction.

“As I’ve went to head it, it’s just rolled down my collarbone and went in, but it was a great delivery so it just needed a little touch.

“With the second goal, it just broke and I saw a bit of space and drove inside, I thought it might’ve been blocked so tried to take it in a little bit more and then caught it sweet.”

Win could inspire push up league

The 2-0 win over Hamilton was Cove’s first league victory since November 4, and moved them within two points behind Inverness Caley Thistle, who they play in their next game on January 2.

McIntosh believes the win at Balmoral Stadium was crucial in their bid to distance themselves from the bottom sides, and climb their way up the Championship table.

He said: “There have been some crazy games against Hamilton and I think this one could’ve went either way, so it’s a really important win, especially with the positions in the table.

“If you string a couple of results together, especially against teams around about you, then you can see teams flying up the table in a fairly short space of time.

“It’s obviously relieved a little bit of that pressure to start pulling away from teams like that. It’s cliche but you just need to keep pushing on for the next game.

“In this league, any team can beat any team so we just need to kind of go in with that mindset in every game.”