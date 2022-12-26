Cove Rangers: Leighton McIntosh happy to make goal-scoring impact from the bench in Hamilton Accies win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers: Leighton McIntosh happy to make goal-scoring impact from the bench in Hamilton Accies win

By Sophie Goodwin
December 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 26, 2022, 7:18 am
Leighton McIntosh celebrates scoring his second goal in Cove Rangers' 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS.
Leighton McIntosh celebrates scoring his second goal in Cove Rangers' 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS.

Cove Rangers’ super-substitute Leighton McIntosh was happy to net both goals in the 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies.

McIntosh entered the fray in the Championship clash in the 82nd minute and netted the opening goal with his first touch, as he flicked home a Jamie Masson corner.

And four minutes later, he found the back of the net again, but this time it was a superb solo goal, as he drove with the ball and unleashed a strike from 20 yards out.

McIntosh’s brace against Accies were his fourth and fifth goals of the league season, and he was glad he could impact – and win – the game from the bench.

He said: “Obviously, any time you come on you just want to affect the game – and the perfect scenario is you come on and your first touch is a goal, so I can’t complain.

“When Masson crossed the ball in, I just had my eye on the ball and the wind was kind of taking it in a different direction.

“As I’ve went to head it, it’s just rolled down my collarbone and went in, but it was a great delivery so it just needed a little touch.

“With the second goal, it just broke and I saw a bit of space and drove inside, I thought it might’ve been blocked so tried to take it in a little bit more and then caught it sweet.”

Win could inspire push up league

Cove’s Leighton McIntosh scores the opener at Balmoral Stadium. Image: SNS

The 2-0 win over Hamilton was Cove’s first league victory since November 4, and moved them within two points behind Inverness Caley Thistle, who they play in their next game on January 2.

McIntosh believes the win at Balmoral Stadium was crucial in their bid to distance themselves from the bottom sides, and climb their way up the Championship table.

He said: “There have been some crazy games against Hamilton and I think this one could’ve went either way, so it’s a really important win, especially with the positions in the table.

“If you string a couple of results together, especially against teams around about you, then you can see teams flying up the table in a fairly short space of time.

“It’s obviously relieved a little bit of that pressure to start pulling away from teams like that. It’s cliche but you just need to keep pushing on for the next game.

“In this league, any team can beat any team so we just need to kind of go in with that mindset in every game.”

