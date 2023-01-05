Cove Rangers legend unsurprised by management change and believes Paul Hartley appointment ‘makes sense’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers legend unsurprised by management change and believes Paul Hartley appointment ‘makes sense’

By Danny Law
January 5, 2023, 5:00 pm
Paul Hartley back at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Paul Hartley back at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Cove Rangers legend Alan Redford wasn’t surprised to see the club part company with Jim McIntyre and believes the return of Paul Hartley is a sensible appointment.

McIntyre was sacked on Tuesday – a day after his side’s 6-1 defeat against Caley Thistle in Inverness.

Hartley, who left Hartlepool United in September, has returned for a second spell in charge of the Aberdeen club on a long-term deal until the summer of 2026.

The former Celtic, Hearts and Aberdeen player, who was capped 25 times by Scotland, guided Cove to the League Two title in 2020 in his first season in charge and the League One title two years later.

He made the surprise decision to leave Cove in the summer to take charge of Hartlepool but was dismissed after only 11 games in charge.

Alan Redford during his time with Cove Rangers
Alan Redford during his time with Cove Rangers.

Redford was unsurprised to see Cove make the management change following the heavy defeat to Caley Thistle.

He said: “On the basis of the way the fans had been feeling, it probably wasn’t a massive surprise. I think quite a lot of fans thought it was time for him to go.

“I see Cove as being quite a competitive team in the Championship.

“I know they took a beating on Monday in Inverness but they have been competitive this season and over the course of the season so far they have been unlucky not to pick up more points.

“Jim might have been thinking he was going to add a couple of players in the window that could have allowed him to change things.

“Maybe he didn’t do enough in terms of his setup to get enough out of the squad.

“There was a feeling that there were players being played out of position which suggests he wasn’t making the best use of the players at his disposal.

“I understand the frustrations of the fans and you can’t hang about as Cove could be dragged into a precarious position.

“It doesn’t look like they will finish bottom but they could end up in a fight to avoid second bottom which would be a concern for the board.”

Jim McIntyre was sacked by Cove Rangers following a 6-1 defeat by Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

Redford, who won the Highland League four times during his decade with the Aberdeen club, believes the return of Hartley appears to be a shrewd move from the Cove board.

He said: “It makes sense. If you want a relatively safe appointment then Paul Hartley was the obvious choice.

“He knows the club and he knows the majority of players in the squad.

“It is a good option and he will be able to set the team up in a way that has worked in the past.

“A new manager who didn’t know the club or the players could take a while to settle and that’s a gamble.

“I didn’t think Paul would ever come back to the club when he left for Hartlepool. Some people said he would be back in a year or two but I didn’t see that happening.

“It is a safe option and a good option given his record at the club.

“I always thought Paul had them playing in way that was really stable. They looked good defensively and they scored goals.

“If they can get that back then it will only be a good thing.”

Paul Hartley will be in the dugout for Saturday’s visit of Queen’s Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. 

Redford expects Hartley’s immediate priority will be to bolster his squad during the January transfer window.

He added: “He will have to bring in players as there are a couple who have been recalled by their parent clubs.

“The squad doesn’t look particularly big.

“He has the transfer window to do that. He has been at Cove games and will have his eye on players.

“He will know what he needs to do to improve Cove. He has been astute with the loan players he has brought to the club in the past.

“Some have been really successful but he will need to look for a better calibre of player than was the case when they were in League One or Two.

“That isn’t an easy task but I’m sure he already has a plan.”

CONFIRMED: Paul Hartley returns to Cove Rangers on three-and-a-half year deal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

New Cove Rangers signing Brody Paterson. Image: Cove Rangers FC
Cove Rangers complete loan move for Hartlepool's Brody Paterson
Brody Paterson in action for Hartlepool United. Image: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13627163k)
Brody Paterson: Hartlepool boss Keith Curle confirms Cove Rangers interest in defender
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley singles out 'embarrassing' goals on his Balmoral return
Simon Murray bagged four for Queen's Park as they thumped Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers 0-6 Queen's Park: The Verdict - ratings, talking points and star man…
Cove Rangers striker Mitch Megginson chats to Leighton McIntosh. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Frustration a key theme of the season for Mitch Megginson
People wait in line to enter Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, where Pele - the late football great - was lying in state. Image: AP
Richard Gordon: Brazilian icon Pele given the send-off football's greatest player deserved
Declan Glass has returned to Cove Rangers. Image: DC Thomson/ Scott Baxter
Declan Glass delighted to be back for second loan spell at 'special place' Cove…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paul Hartley: Recruitment a priority on boss' Cove Rangers return
Returning Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paul Hartley out to avoid one-season wonder tag on Cove Rangers return
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill
Morgyn Neill to remain at Cove Rangers following change in management

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Post Thumbnail
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Post Thumbnail
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

The A968 was left seriously damaged by landslides following snow thaw last month. Image: Shetland Council.
Major Shetland road to reopen after repairs were carried out following series of landslides
Lorna Summers has joined the Portsoy Community Enterprise board of directors. Image: PCE.
Retired teacher joins board to spearhead efforts to keep traditional boatbuilding skills alive in…
Luke Donald will have his eyes on several young players at this week's Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…
A total of 179 tractors and agricultural vehicles took part in the 2022 event. Image: Orkney Christmas 2022 Tractor Run/Facebook.
Orkney farming community raises more than £26,000 for island charities with festive tractor run
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -…
SPCA rehome staffy
'He is as happy as ever': 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Louise West has been dealing with mould in her Aberdeen flat for the past four years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Less than 1% of council properties in Moray reported for mould or damp in…
Post Office has been unable to reopen a service in Aberdeen. Picture by DC Thomson.
Robbery at Highland post office with staff member threatened

Editor's Picks

Most Commented