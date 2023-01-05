Cove Rangers legend unsurprised by management change and believes Paul Hartley appointment ‘makes sense’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers legend Alan Redford wasn’t surprised to see the club part company with Jim McIntyre and believes the return of Paul Hartley is a sensible appointment.

McIntyre was sacked on Tuesday – a day after his side’s 6-1 defeat against Caley Thistle in Inverness.

Hartley, who left Hartlepool United in September, has returned for a second spell in charge of the Aberdeen club on a long-term deal until the summer of 2026.

The former Celtic, Hearts and Aberdeen player, who was capped 25 times by Scotland, guided Cove to the League Two title in 2020 in his first season in charge and the League One title two years later.

He made the surprise decision to leave Cove in the summer to take charge of Hartlepool but was dismissed after only 11 games in charge.

Redford was unsurprised to see Cove make the management change following the heavy defeat to Caley Thistle.

He said: “On the basis of the way the fans had been feeling, it probably wasn’t a massive surprise. I think quite a lot of fans thought it was time for him to go.

“I see Cove as being quite a competitive team in the Championship.

“I know they took a beating on Monday in Inverness but they have been competitive this season and over the course of the season so far they have been unlucky not to pick up more points.

“Jim might have been thinking he was going to add a couple of players in the window that could have allowed him to change things.

“Maybe he didn’t do enough in terms of his setup to get enough out of the squad.

“There was a feeling that there were players being played out of position which suggests he wasn’t making the best use of the players at his disposal.

“I understand the frustrations of the fans and you can’t hang about as Cove could be dragged into a precarious position.

“It doesn’t look like they will finish bottom but they could end up in a fight to avoid second bottom which would be a concern for the board.”

Redford, who won the Highland League four times during his decade with the Aberdeen club, believes the return of Hartley appears to be a shrewd move from the Cove board.

He said: “It makes sense. If you want a relatively safe appointment then Paul Hartley was the obvious choice.

“He knows the club and he knows the majority of players in the squad.

“It is a good option and he will be able to set the team up in a way that has worked in the past.

“A new manager who didn’t know the club or the players could take a while to settle and that’s a gamble.

“I didn’t think Paul would ever come back to the club when he left for Hartlepool. Some people said he would be back in a year or two but I didn’t see that happening.

“It is a safe option and a good option given his record at the club.

“I always thought Paul had them playing in way that was really stable. They looked good defensively and they scored goals.

“If they can get that back then it will only be a good thing.”

Redford expects Hartley’s immediate priority will be to bolster his squad during the January transfer window.

He added: “He will have to bring in players as there are a couple who have been recalled by their parent clubs.

“The squad doesn’t look particularly big.

“He has the transfer window to do that. He has been at Cove games and will have his eye on players.

“He will know what he needs to do to improve Cove. He has been astute with the loan players he has brought to the club in the past.

“Some have been really successful but he will need to look for a better calibre of player than was the case when they were in League One or Two.

“That isn’t an easy task but I’m sure he already has a plan.”