‘There is more to be achieved here’ – Paul Hartley returns to Cove Rangers on three-and-a-half year deal

Cove Rangers have confirmed the return of Paul Hartley as manager.

He replaces Jim McIntyre who was sacked on Tuesday following a 6-1 defeat against Caley Thistle on Monday.

Hartley, who has signed a deal until the summer of 2026, will begin his second spell in charge with Cove’s home match against Queen’s Park on Saturday.

The 25-times capped Scotland international first took charge of Cove on 3 July 2019, leading the club to the League Two title in his first season in charge.

After missing out in the play-offs the following season, Hartley guided Cove to the Championship by winning the League One crown in 2022.

His surprise departure to Hartlepool United was confirmed on June 3 last year but he was sacked by the English League Two outfit in September after only 11 games in charge.

Cove chairman Keith Moorhouse said the club weighed up all options “over an intensive 48-hour period” before concluding that Hartley was the standout candidate.

✍️ The club is delighted to announce that Paul Hartley has agreed to take over as the new manager of Cove Rangers FC. 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸, 𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹! 💙#CRFC — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 5, 2023

Moorhouse said: “As a club, we know Paul and how he works, and given his availability, this decision makes sense for both parties.

“He understands Cove Rangers and shares our ambitions and given how well he worked with the players before, I am hoping the transition will be seamless.

“I want to look to the future now, and I feel we have the right man in place to take us forward.”

Hartley said he has unfinished business at the club.

He said: “I definitely think there is more to be achieved here.

“We put in a lot of hard work to get Cove Rangers up to the Championship, not just myself and Gordon (Young), but a lot of other people behind the scenes, such as the chairman, who worked so hard over many years to push Cove up through the leagues.

“Now it is all about staying in the Championship.

“It is a big challenge; I know how difficult the division is. There are teams fighting for their lives and our task will be to remain well clear of trouble.

“I’m delighted to be back; it feels like a homecoming and now I just can’t wait to get started.”

Cove have confirmed that Gordon Young, Hartley’s assistant during his first spell in charge, will return to the club, while McIntyre’s assistant Jimmy Boyle will remain part of the coaching staff.