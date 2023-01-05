‘There is more to be achieved here’ – Paul Hartley returns to Cove Rangers on three-and-a-half year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘There is more to be achieved here’ – Paul Hartley returns to Cove Rangers on three-and-a-half year deal

By Danny Law
January 5, 2023, 11:05 am Updated: January 5, 2023, 2:33 pm
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley with the League One trophy
Paul Hartley with the League One trophy he won with Cove Rangers. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers have confirmed the return of Paul Hartley as manager.

He replaces Jim McIntyre who was sacked on Tuesday following a 6-1 defeat against Caley Thistle on Monday.

Hartley, who has signed a deal until the summer of 2026, will begin his second spell in charge with Cove’s home match against Queen’s Park on Saturday.

The 25-times capped Scotland international first took charge of Cove on 3 July 2019, leading the club to the League Two title in his first season in charge.

After missing out in the play-offs the following season, Hartley guided Cove to the Championship by winning the League One crown in 2022.

His surprise departure to Hartlepool United was confirmed on June 3 last year but he was sacked by the English League Two outfit in September after only 11 games in charge.

Cove chairman Keith Moorhouse said the club weighed up all options “over an intensive 48-hour period” before concluding that Hartley was the standout candidate.

Moorhouse said: “As a club, we know Paul and how he works, and given his availability, this decision makes sense for both parties.

“He understands Cove Rangers and shares our ambitions and given how well he worked with the players before, I am hoping the transition will be seamless.

“I want to look to the future now, and I feel we have the right man in place to take us forward.”

Cove Rangers' Fraser Fyvie, Paul Hartley and Mitch Megginson
Cove Rangers’ Fraser Fyvie, Paul Hartley and Mitch Megginson

Hartley said he has unfinished business at the club.

He said: “I definitely think there is more to be achieved here.

“We put in a lot of hard work to get Cove Rangers up to the Championship, not just myself and Gordon (Young), but a lot of other people behind the scenes, such as the chairman, who worked so hard over many years to push Cove up through the leagues.

“Now it is all about staying in the Championship.

“It is a big challenge; I know how difficult the division is. There are teams fighting for their lives and our task will be to remain well clear of trouble.

“I’m delighted to be back; it feels like a homecoming and now I just can’t wait to get started.”

Cove have confirmed that Gordon Young, Hartley’s assistant during his first spell in charge, will return to the club, while McIntyre’s assistant Jimmy Boyle will remain part of the coaching staff.

 

