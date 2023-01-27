Cove Rangers confirm signing of defender Jason Naismith on 18-month deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers confirm signing of defender Jason Naismith on 18-month deal

By Danny Law
January 27, 2023, 1:33 pm
Jason Naismith in action for Ross County.
Cove Rangers have signed former St Mirren, Ross County and Kilmarnock defender Jason Naismith.

The 28-year-old joins the Aberdeen side from Queen’s Park on an 18-month deal.

Naismith, who also had a spell in England at Peterborough United and a loan stint at Hibernian, is relishing the move.

He told the club website: “I’m full of excitement for what lies ahead.

“It has been a bit frustrating this season, I had a few niggly injuries at the start, and of course, with Queen’s Park flying, it was difficult to get back into the team.

“I see this as a big opportunity, a fresh start, and I’m just keen to get back playing games again.

“When I was up here earlier in the season, I was so impressed by the set-up. It looks great, there seems to be a really good atmosphere around the place, and that made the decision easy.”

Jason Naismith in action fo Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Naismith, who will be playing part-time football for the first time in his career, added: “To be honest, I don’t think there’s much difference between part-time and full-time football these days, so that really hasn’t entered my thoughts.

“I know the manager and the players will take a full-time, professional approach, and I will do exactly the same.

“I know how they like to play here, and that style of football suits me perfectly. I had a chat with the manager, and it immediately felt right; at times you go with your gut feeling, and I had no doubts about signing for Cove.”

Manager Paul Hartley was pleased to bring the experienced defender to the club.

He said: “He’s defensively solid, he can play as a wing back, a full back or centre half, and he’s aggressive and a good athlete. He’ll definitely help us across the back line.

“When you look at where Jason has played, he’s had a good career. He’s still only 28, but he’s got a lot of experience at the top level and in the Championship.

“He just wants to play games. When we spoke to him, he was really keen, and that’s a good sign, so I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do for us.

“We have been making signings with the short term in mind, but also putting in building blocks for the future, so I’m pleased Jason, like Scott Fox, has agreed a deal until summer 2024.”

Naismith, who will wear the number three shirt, goes straight into the squad for this evening’s Championship match againist Ayr United.

 

 

