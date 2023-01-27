Cove Rangers confirm signing of defender Jason Naismith on 18-month deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers have signed former St Mirren, Ross County and Kilmarnock defender Jason Naismith.

The 28-year-old joins the Aberdeen side from Queen’s Park on an 18-month deal.

Naismith, who also had a spell in England at Peterborough United and a loan stint at Hibernian, is relishing the move.

He told the club website: “I’m full of excitement for what lies ahead.

“It has been a bit frustrating this season, I had a few niggly injuries at the start, and of course, with Queen’s Park flying, it was difficult to get back into the team.

“I see this as a big opportunity, a fresh start, and I’m just keen to get back playing games again.

“When I was up here earlier in the season, I was so impressed by the set-up. It looks great, there seems to be a really good atmosphere around the place, and that made the decision easy.”

Naismith, who will be playing part-time football for the first time in his career, added: “To be honest, I don’t think there’s much difference between part-time and full-time football these days, so that really hasn’t entered my thoughts.

“I know the manager and the players will take a full-time, professional approach, and I will do exactly the same.

“I know how they like to play here, and that style of football suits me perfectly. I had a chat with the manager, and it immediately felt right; at times you go with your gut feeling, and I had no doubts about signing for Cove.”

🔵 Cove Rangers FC are delighted to announce the signing of experienced defender Jason Naismith! Jason joins us on an eighteen-month deal and goes straight into the squad for tonight’s match against Ayr United. 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺, 𝗝𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻! 🤝 — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 27, 2023

Manager Paul Hartley was pleased to bring the experienced defender to the club.

He said: “He’s defensively solid, he can play as a wing back, a full back or centre half, and he’s aggressive and a good athlete. He’ll definitely help us across the back line.

“When you look at where Jason has played, he’s had a good career. He’s still only 28, but he’s got a lot of experience at the top level and in the Championship.

“He just wants to play games. When we spoke to him, he was really keen, and that’s a good sign, so I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do for us.

“We have been making signings with the short term in mind, but also putting in building blocks for the future, so I’m pleased Jason, like Scott Fox, has agreed a deal until summer 2024.”

Naismith, who will wear the number three shirt, goes straight into the squad for this evening’s Championship match againist Ayr United.