Ambulance involved in three-vehicle crash on A9 near Aviemore

An ambulance was involved in a three-vehicle crash on the A9 Inverness to Perth road at Granish.

The incident occurred at around 12.25pm today on the A9 near Aviemore.

Three vehicles, two cars and a patient transport ambulance, were involved in the incident on the southbound carriageway.

A patient transport ambulance deals with non-emergency cases and planned transportation of patients.

Traffic Scotland earlier announced the road was partially restricted in both directions and traffic was heavy in the area. The road has since been cleared.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Around 12.25pm on Friday, January 27, police were called to a report of a road crash involving three vehicles on the A9 southbound near Aviemore.

“There were no reported injuries and recovery was arranged for the vehicles.”

The crash comes as calls rise to fully dual the A9 after 13 people died on the road last year.