Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley tries to find positives in Scottish Cup exit to Ayr United

By Jamie Durent
February 1, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 1, 2023, 9:13 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley tried to look for the positives despite their exit from the Scottish Cup at the hands of Ayr United.

Cove were beaten 3-0 and lost skipper Mitch Megginson to a red card during the game, which Hartley was not happy with.

It means Cove have drawn one and lost four of their five games in 2023, conceding 22 goals in the process.

“I thought three was a bit harsh,” said Hartley. “We were well in the game and the complexion of the game changes when we go down to 10 men.

“We were OK after that but after you lose the second goal you’re always chasing.

“He (Megginson) is your captain – he’s got to lead by example. You can’t be doing that. You’ve got to keep your head and keep your discipline.

“You always say goals change games but big decisions change games. That’s a decision that goes against but I felt we did OK with 10 men.

Ayr United players celebrate Mark McKenzie's opener against Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Ayr United players celebrate Mark McKenzie’s opener against Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“I thought it was the best we played and we looked a threat. But every mistake we make we’re getting punished.

“At the other end we’ve got to be a bit more clinical and ruthless.”

Iain Vigurs made his first start for Cove since September and was arguably his side’s most impressive player.

Vigurs was on the sidelines for much of the Jim McIntyre reign but with a shortage of midfield options, found himself back in the side.

“He was very good, he controlled the game for us,” added Hartley. “He makes things happen and we know he can pass it. He has a wand of a left foot.

“He’s not played for a while but he can be pleased with his contribution.”

Cove were only able to name three outfield substitutes, missing Blair Yule and Fraser Fyvie through injury while Miko Virtanen, Jason Naismith and Tony Weston ineligible.

