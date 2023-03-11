Paul Hartley heartened by Cove Rangers performance in defeat to Queen’s Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Hartley saw enough positives from his Cove Rangers side against Queen’s Park to be confident they will stay up.

Cove played well in defeat against the league-leading Spiders on Friday night, with a Morgyn Neill own-goal the only thing which separated the two sides.

It was a tale of what might have been for Cove, who also hit the woodwork twice and ran Queen’s close in an eventful game at Ochilview.

Cove have won just one of their last 11 games, losing form at a crucial time in the season.

But their display against the promotion hopefuls was heartening and the Aberdeen outfit felt they were more than worth something out of the game.

“I thought we were excellent,” said Hartley. “We didn’t get the breaks and an own-goal does us.

“I saw really good signs. We’ve had to gel 10 players over the last couple of weeks and it gave me real hope that we’ll be OK.

“If we keep playing like that then we’ll pick up points. The least we deserved was a point, I thought.

“They knew they were in a game. When you’re at the bottom of the league you don’t get the bit of luck you need at times but you’ve got to keep fighting.

“I was really pleased with the front four and the back four as a unit. It was just that wee one moment, a bit of bad luck.”

Leighton McIntosh twice hit the frame of the goal for the visitors, while Euan Henderson did likewise for Owen Coyle’s side.

Neither of the other two sides at the bottom of the Championship – Hamilton Accies and Arbroath – are in action this weekend, meaning Cove remain two points off the bottom in eighth spot.

“The players are gutted but we’ve got to remain positive,” added Hartley. “Nothing was going to change tonight.

“We’ve got to keep believing we can come out of this.”