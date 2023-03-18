Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid for Championship survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid for Championship survival

By Paul Third
March 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Mark Reynolds is convinced Cove Rangers’ luck will turn as they bid to haul themselves to safety in the Championship.

The League One champions are in a three-way fight with Hamilton Accies and Arbroath to avoid finishing in the bottom two of the second tier.

Cove missed the chance to pull clear of their rivals as they were edged out 1-0 at league leaders Queen’s Park a week ago in what was another frustrating evening for Paul Hartley’s side.

Reynolds said: “It has been the most frustrating thing for us as we have been on the receiving end of some bad breaks.

“Look at the last game against Queen’s Park last week.

“We were in the game and it could have been 4-4 given the chances both teams created yet we lost 1-0 due to an own-goal.

“Queen’s Park are top of the league and going for promotion while we’re at the other end yet there was nothing between us.

“It would be easier to deal with if we were struggling and being outfought in games but that’s not the case. We’re competing well.”

Part-time clubs competing well against full-time teams

Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: SNS

Cove and Arbroath are the two part-time clubs competing against eight full-time teams in the Championship.

However, Reynolds believes it is wrong to assume part-time clubs have it tougher.

He said: “Last season Arbroath were 30 minutes away from promotion so I don’t think the part-time versus full-time argument is a big deal.

“We’re not running out of gas in games and there’s no issues in terms of fatigue at all.

“I’ve been a full-time professional and now I’m part-time and I can tell you as far as this club is concerned there is very little difference in terms of actual training and contact time.

“That’s down to the work of the gaffer and (assistant) Gordon Young at the club.

“They put in the hard work to ensure we make the most of our time together at training and have the information we need so we’re prepared for games.”

‘You’re punished for mistakes at this level’

The biggest difference between the second and third tier, however, is quality and Reynolds acknowledges the step up is a significant one.

He said: “I don’t think there is anyone in the league who feels there is a difference between full-time and part-time teams.

“But where there is a difference is in quality.

“At this level you can be punished for giving away a half chance and if you create chances of your own you have to take them.

“I mean no disrespect to League One or League Two but you could maybe get away with giving the opposition two or three chances.

“At this level you are punished every time.”

Confidence high in Cove camp ahead of trip to Raith

Reynolds believes the fact his side has been competitive against their rivals in the division stands them in good stead for the run-in and he insists confidence is high ahead of today’s trip to seventh-placed Raith Rovers.

The defender said: “We feel the same about Raith as we do every game. We’re confident as we know we have good players.

“We’ve had some injury problems this season. Fraser Fyvie is a big miss and we’ve had spells where Blair Yule, Mitch Megginson and Connor Scully have missed games too.

“We’ve have some bad breaks in that respect and it’s harder when you can’t put a settled team out.

“But we still feel we can get results. It’ll be a tough game but every game is for every team in this league.”

Meanwhile, Cove’s Championship encounter against Dundee next month has been selected by BBC Scotland as one of their live matches. It will now take place on Friday, April 28 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

