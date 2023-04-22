Arbroath 0-1 Cove Rangers – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Morgyn Neill nets late winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Arbroath 0-1 Cove Rangers – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Morgyn Neill nets late winner

Paul Hartley's side grind out a much-needed victory at Gayfield thanks to substitute's late header.

By Danny Law
Cove's Morgyn Neill celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Cove's Morgyn Neill celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

An inspired substitution gave Cove Rangers’ prospects of remaining in the Championship a major boost with a dramatic 1-0 win at Arbroath.

Defender Morgyn Neill came off the bench and was deployed as a makeshift attacker as Paul Hartley’s side pressed for a late winner.

Three minutes after coming on and with only six minutes remaining, Neill nodded home an Iain Vigurs corner to give the Aberdeen side all three points.

The result leaves them level on points with Hamilton Accies with a game in hand as they head into their final fixtures away to Dundee and at home against Morton.

Arbroath could have guaranteed their survival with a win but now face a nervy end to the campaign as they sit three points above the bottom two ahead of their final two matches.

It was a deserved victory for Cove who defended resolutely and made the best of the difficult conditions at a blustery Gayfield.

Playing against the wind in the first half, they were immediately under pressure with the reinstated Scott Fox forced into an early save to deny Scott Stewart.

Luis Longstaff impressed for the visitors and he went close early on with his low drive turned round the post by Derek Gaston.

Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston fails to keep out Morgyn Neill’s downward header. Image: SNS.

Former Ross County and Peterhead winger Ryan Dow passed up a couple of decent chances soon after, firing over inside the penalty area when he should have hit the target before his header was clawed away by Fox at Arbroath’s next opening.

Cove looked dangerous on the break with Michael O’Halloran’s driving run setting up Longstaff. He picked out McIntosh who showed great composure to turn his marker before seeing his shot deflected over.

That was O’Halloran’s last meaningful involvement as he limped off and was replaced by Cieran Dunne.

Tempers rose at Gayfield Park during a tense encounter. Image: SNS.

As Cove adjusted to the change, Arbroath almost made the breakthrough when Stewart beat Fox to a forward pass but his header bounced just wide.

The visitors were forced into a second change in the final minute of the half when Leighton McIntosh was replaced by Tony Weston after suffering an injury.

The home side thought they were taking a lead into the break after David Gold poked home a Dow cross from close range but the goal was ruled out for a foul on Fox.

Arbroath passed up a good chance early in the second half when Michael McKenna had a free sight at goal but sliced his attempt wide.

The second half proved a tense and nervy affair with both sides struggling to create until Cove upped the ante in the closing stages when Neill was thrown on as an additional forward.

He went close almost immediately from a Vigurs cross before Jason Naismith nodded over from close range when a goal looked almost certain.

But Cove were not to be denied as Neill powered home a header from an in-swinging corner to spark scenes of jubilation in the away support.

Talking points

All to play for in final two games

This was a huge result for Cove who picked a good time to chalk up their first victory since the start of February.

Dundee and Morton await in their final fixtures but Hartley’s side will take plenty of confidence from grinding out a crucial victory at Pittodrie.

Steven Lawless’ injury time equaliser for Partick Thistle in their 2-2 draw against Hamilton Accies was also a major boost for Cove.

Accies are on the same points as Cove but with only one game left – a trip to Arbroath a week on Friday.

Injuries continue to mount

Cove were again missing a host of key players, including Fraser Fyvie and Blair Yule, so Hartley must have been cursing his luck when two more limped off during the first half at Gayfield.

O’Halloran and McIntosh both suffered hamstring injuries and are unlikely to feature again this season.

Cove were only able to name six of a possible nine substitutes on Saturday and they can’t afford to lose anymore players to injury.

Anxious times at Arbroath

Cove defender Scott Ross pays close attention to Arbroath’s Dale Hilson. Image: SNS.

There was a large and expectant home crowd at Gayfield who were hoping to see their team guarantee another season of Championship football with a victory against the team bottom of the table.

But Dick Campbell’s men struggled to assert themselves during the 90 minutes. They didn’t make the most of the wind advantage in the first half and were unable to seriously test Cove goalkeeper Fox in the second period despite getting into some decent positions.

A nervy end to the season awaits, especially if they lose at Partick next weekend and Cove can take something from their game at Dundee.

Talking tactics

Cove made two alterations from the side beaten 2-1 by Caley Thistle with Scott Fox replacing Kyle Gourlay in goal, while Jason Naismith stepped in for Morgyn Neill.

Scott Ross moved from his usual right back berth to partner Mark Reynolds at the heart of the Cove rearguard with Naismith at right back.

The visitors’ main tactic was to get the ball out wide to Luis Longstaff on the right wing and it worked particularly well in the first half.

Referee watch

Matthew MacDermid had a couple of big calls to make. He kept his cards in his pocket following a collision between Iain Vigurs and Joao Balde in the first half which had tempers rising. He also chalked off an Arbroath goal at the end of the first half which appeared to be the correct decision.

Player ratings

ARBROATH (4-2-3-1) Gaston 5; Banks 6, Little 6, O’Brien 6, Hetherington 5; Balde 6 (Allan 90), Gold 6 (Tait 77); Stewart 6, McKenna 6, Dow 6 (Linn 57); Hilson 5. Subs not used: Jacobs, Komolafe, Olusanya, El-Mahnni, Bitsindou, Gill.

COVE RANGERS (4-4-2) Fox 7; Naismith 7, Ross 7, Reynolds 7, Longridge 6; Longstaff 8, Scully 7, Vigurs 7, O’Halloran 6 (Dunne 30, Neill 81); Megginson 7, McIntosh 6 (Weston 45). Subs not used: Gourlay, Bangala, Glass.

ATTENDANCE: 2,451

Star man

Luis Longstaff: The Cove Rangers winger was a real bright spark for Cove on the right flank. He caused Arbroath left back Steven Hetherington real problems and looked the most likely route to a goal for a long period.

