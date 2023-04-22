Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Lancashire man Callum Mallon reported missing in Aberdeen while visiting friends When last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit and baseball cap. He was carrying two JD Sports bags. By Lauren Taylor April 22 2023, 7.04pm Share Lancashire man Callum Mallon reported missing in Aberdeen while visiting friends Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5645518/callum-mallon-missing-aberdeen/ Copy Link 0 comment Callum Mallon has been reported missing while visiting friends in Aberdeen. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]
